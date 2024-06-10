Lynx get another shot at defending champion Aces

9 p.m. Tuesday at Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena

TV; radio: BSNX; Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx (8-3) are coming off an 83-64 victory Sunday night over a Seattle team that came to Target Center having won six in a row. Now the Lynx get another shot against the two-time defending WNBA champion Aces (5-4), who outscored the Lynx 23-10 over the last 10½ minutes of a 14-point victory May 29 at Target Center. The Lynx have won four of their last five. The Aces, who have been beset by injuries, have lost two straight and three of four, including a four-point defeat Sunday at Los Angeles in a game they started 14-0. On Sunday, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier notched her seventh game with at least 15 points and 10 rebounds this season. Backup point guard Olivia Époupa had eight rebounds and seven assists in 14 minutes vs. Seattle. Aces forward A'ja Wilson leads the WNBA in scoring (28.3 points per game). She had 29 points and 15 rebounds in the Aces' victory over the Lynx in May.

Watch her: On Sunday, Lynx guard Kayla McBride tied Diana Taurasi (2020) for the most three-pointers made in two consecutive games with 15. She had eight threes in a loss Friday at Phoenix and seven more vs. Seattle. In those two games, she scored 57 points and made 17 of 28 shots, including 15 of 23 three-point attempts. The record for threes made in three straight games is 19, held by Taurasi and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who was the WNBA MVP in the league's first two seasons. Taurasi was 19-for-43 in her three-game stretch in 2020. Cooper-Dyke was a remarkable 19-for-24 in a three-game stretch in July 1997 for Houston.

Injuries: Minnesota G/F Diamond Miller (foot) is out. Las Vegas G Jackie Young missed Sunday's game against L.A. with an illness. She is listed as day to day. G Chelsea Gray (foot) has not played since getting injured in last season's WNBA Finals but is close to returning.

Forecast: The Aces have won nine of the last 10 games between the two teams and are 14-6 vs. the Lynx since the franchise moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2018. A Vegas team getting healthier, and smarting from consecutive losses, will be tough to beat on its home court.