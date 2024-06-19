Lynnville-Sully softball rallies past Colfax-Mingo

Jun. 18—COLFAX — The Lynnville-Sully softball team lost a small lead early in its South Iowa Cedar League matchup with Colfax-Mingo on Friday.

But a five-run sixth inning helped the Hawks rally back from a narrow deficit and the visitors edged the Tigerhawks 9-7.

Both teams scored once in the first, L-S led 3-1 after two and Colfax-Mingo went in front 4-3 with a three-run third.

The Hawks went in front for good when they scored five in the sixth and added one in the seventh after C-M got within one run following a two-run sixth.

L-S (7-11, 4-7 in the SICL) out-hit the Tigerhawks 15-10 and both teams committed four errors. The win for the Hawks was their fourth straight and the Tigerhawks have dropped 12 in a row.

Six L-S players had at least two hits. Morgan Jones and Peyton Sharp contributed three hits, while Alexy Conover, Sophia Squires, Kate Harthoorn and Jakiera Hay all had two hits.

Jones scored two runs and stole one base, Sharp doubled, scored two runs and had one RBI and was hit by one pitch and Harthoorn scored three runs, stole two bases and walked once.

Conover, Squires and Hay all doubled and had two RBIs, Hay stole one base, Ava Brummel walked once, scored one run and had one RBI and was hit by one pitch and Alaina Roberts had one hit and one run.

Brilynn Tice stole one base. Jones leads the Hawks with nine steals, while Conover has posted a team-best seven doubles and 36 total bases. Brummel has a team-most 15 RBIs and nine walks and Roberts has scored a team-most 18 runs.

Conover (5-9) earned the win in the circle despite allowing seven runs. Only four of the runs were earned and she surrendered 10 hits, one walk and one hit batter with two strikeouts.

Jolan Fogle picked up her first career save after getting the final six outs and allowing just one hit.

Brianna Freerksen, Dakota Allen and Victoria Woods all had two hits for the Tigerhawks (2-13, 1-11). Allen led Colfax-Mingo with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Allen is tied for the team lead with 10 RBIs. Freerksen scored one run, Olivia Rausch had one hit, three runs and three steals and Macie Porter, Brooklyn Yanske and Sydney Veasman each had one hit and one RBI.

Porter scored one run and was hit by a pitch and Emma Cook walked once. Rausch scored her team-best 14th run.

Yanske (1-8) took the loss in the circle after she allowed eight runs — five earned — on 10 hits, one walk and one hit batter in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out two.

Freerksen tossed 1 1/3 innings and surrendered no runs, two hits and one walk and fanned two.

Iowa Valley 8, Colfax-Mingo 5

COLFAX — The Tigerhawks were out-hit 6-5 and committed six errors during an 8-5 home loss to Iowa Valley on Wednesday.

The Tigers led 4-3 after two and added three in the fourth and one in the seventh. Colfax-Mingo scored three in the third and then plated two in the seventh, but it was not enough.

Freerksen led the Tigerhawks with two hits and two RBIs and her 10 RBIs are tied for the team lead this season.

Rausch, Allen and Katelyn Steenhoek had the other hits. Rausch finished with two RBIs, two walks and one steal, Allen and Porter scored two runs and Steenhoek scored one run.

Porter, Woods and Veasman walked and Cook was hit by a pitch. Rausch leads the team with nine steals.

Freerksen (1-5) took the pitching loss after allowing eight runs — four earned — on six hits, three walks and one hit batter. She struck out 11 in seven innings.

Iowa Valley is now 8-7 and 5-6 in the conference.

Colo-NESCO 5, Colfax-Mingo 0

MCCALLSBURG — The Tigerhawks were held to one hit and the visitors committed two errors during a 5-0 road loss to Colo-NESCO on Tuesday.

The Royals scored once in the first, three in the third and once in the sixth to improve to 3-13 this season.

Freerksen had the one hit and now leads the team with 20 total bases. Porter was hit by a pitch.

Yanske started in the circle and took the loss after allowing four runs — three earned — on three hits and three walks. She struck out two in three innings.

Allen tossed the final three innings and surrendered no earned runs and two hits and fanned three in three innings.

Annabelle Nelson had two hits and Molly Angelo walked twice and scored two runs for the Royals.

Nelson also got the pitching win after surrendering one hit and striking out 11 in seven innings.