Lynnville-Sully baseball opens season with win over Collins-Maxwell

May 20—MAXWELL — Corder Noun Harder homered and had three hits, C.J. Nikkel cranked out three hits and collected four RBIs and three Hawk pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout during Lynnville-Sully's 13-0 victory over Collins-Maxwell on Wednesday.

The preseason state-ranked Hawks ended the non-conference game after five innings thanks in part to a five-run first inning and a six-run fourth.

Lynnville-Sully finished with 10 hits and took advantage of two Collins-Maxwell errors in its season opener.

Noun Harder and Nikkel combined for six of the team's 10 hits. Noun Harder had two RBIs, scored two runs and stole one base, while Nikkel doubled and added three runs and three steals.

Lannon Montgomery, Blake Van Wyk, Davis Utech and Terron Gosselink had one hit each, while Carson Maston walked twice and scored one run.

Montgomery scored twice, Lucas Sieck walked once and had three RBIs and Utech collected two RBIs. Gosselink scored one run, walked once and stole one base, Van Wyk had one RBI and Matthew Mintle scored two runs.

Karter Smead drew one walk and Kendric Johnson and Conner Deal each scored one run.

Sieck started on the mound and got the win after allowing no runs and no hits while striking out six, walking two and hitting one batter in three innings.

Maston tossed one inning and allowed no runs and two hits and struck out one. Samuel Philby pitched one inning and allowed one hit while striking out one.