Lynn lifts Shenango softball squad to victory

Apr. 9—Shenango High's Kennedi Lynn delivered on the diamond Monday afternoon.

Lynn batted and pitched the Lady Wildcats to a 10-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over New Brighton.

Lynn had four hits and two RBIs for Shenango (1-0 section, 1-3 overall). She also tossed a complete game, allowing just one hit and one walk with 14 strikeouts.

Cashlin Buckel notched three hits for the Lady Wildcats and Brianna Aluisia added a pair. Buckel also drove in three runs.

Shenango scored a run in the third, four in the fifth, four in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

The Lady Wildcats host Neshannock at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Laurel 15,

Freedom 0

The Lady Spartans cruised to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Laurel (1-0, 3-2) slugged 11 hits, led by Mayci Lang and Autumn Boyd with two each. Macey Miller drove in four runs and Boyd was next with three. Ivy Pancher plated two RBIs.

Miller belted a home run.

Riley Balcom went the distance to pick up the win. Balcom allowed one hit and no walks with six strikeouts.

Laurel scored seven runs in the second inning and eight in the third.

The Lady Spartans return to the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Aliquippa for a doubleheader.

Neshannock 15,

Aliquippa 0

The Lady Lancers breezed to a Section 1-2A home verdict over the Lady Quips.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Neshannock banged out 11 hits, led by Addy Frye, Ali Giordano and Gabby Perod with two each. Gabby Quinn drove in four runs, Perod plated three, while Frye and Giordano added two each.

Frye (2-0) went the distance to earn the win. She gave up no hits and no walks with nine strikeouts, throwing just 28 pitches.

Neshannock notched five runs in the first inning, four in the second and six more in the third.

The Lady Lancers visit Shenango 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Baseball

Riverside 7,

Shenango 1

The Wildcats dropped a Section 1-3A home decision to the Panthers.

Riverside (3-0, 4-0) scored five runs in the top of the third inning for a 5-0 lead.

Shenango (2-1, 3-3) was limited to three hits, two of which by Grason Hooks.

Joe Campoli started and suffered the loss. Campoli tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering five hits and five runs — all earned — with five walks and three strikeouts.

The Wildcats scored their run in the third inning.

Riverside scored five runs in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Shenango visits Riverside at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Neshannock 6,

Ellwood City 1

The Lancers dominated in a Section 1-3A home win over the Wolverines.

Neshannock (1-2, 2-4) scored three runs in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth.

Ellwood City Lincoln (1-3, 3-3) scratched a run across in the seventh. The Wolverines left 13 runners on base.

The Lancers will visit Ellwood City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com