Lynn Family Stadium to co-host Women’s Cup soccer tourney in August. Here's what to know

Lynn Family Stadium will co-host The Women’s Cup soccer tournament this summer in Louisville for a third time in four years, the stadium announced in a release.

TWC United States event in Louisville, to feature teams from around the globe, will take place from Aug. 9-13 and will have two four-team tournaments. Kansas City will be the other co-host of the tournament.

“We can’t wait to see eight of the top teams in the world compete in two of the best facilities in our sport," Women's Cup CEO J.P. Reynal said. "Soccer fans in both Kansas City and Louisville show up for their teams, and we know a competition like this, with great clubs from around the world, will be so fun for all of us to see."

According to the release, ticket sales for the events in Louisville and Kansas City will start the same day participating teams and kickoff times are announced.

"The 2024 U.S. tournaments are part of the new TWC Global Series, played in different locations," according to the release. "The champion of each event will be invited to play the Global Series Finals in February 2025 at a neutral site to be announced."

More: Richard Pitino emerges as candidate in Louisville basketball coaching search. What to know

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville to co-host The Women’s Cup in August