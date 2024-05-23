Lynn elementary school surprised with hundreds of Red Sox tickets from Triston Casas

Hundreds of students at a Lynn elementary school will be treated to a day at Fenway Park after being surprised by one of the club’s rising stars Thursday.

As part of Stop & Shop’s and The Washington S.T.E.M. Elementary School’s 5th anniversary of their food pantry program, Triston Cases surprised the school with 500 Red Sox tickets to be used during a field trip at the start of the next school year.

Casas also did a meet and greet with the students and the grocery store giant handed out popsicles.

Since 2019, Stop & Shop has donated over $110,000 to the school’s food pantry, Wolves’ Den, to ensure Washington S.T.E.M. students have access to healthy foods and don’t go to school hungry. According to Stop & Shop, the percentage of students in need at Washington S.T.E.M. has risen by more than 6% since the food pantry first opened five years ago. This year, 95.1% of Washington S.T.E.M. students were identified as “high needs,” meaning they live below the poverty line and face food insecurity daily.

“We know that school must be more than just academics. Thanks to our partnership with Stop & Shop, we are better able to nurture the whole child and their family by providing fresh, healthy, and nutritious food options,” said Anthony Frye, Principal of Washington S.T.E.M. “Many of our families are immigrants to the country and this food pantry has been a lifeline for them. One mother, who moved to Lynn from Zimbabwe nine months ago, described the food pantry and the other resources the school provides as a miracle for her family.”

“The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry program is all about helping students and their families thrive, and the impact we are seeing at Washington S.T.E.M. exemplifies that mission,” said Jennifer Barr, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “By reducing barriers to nutritious food we’re helping to support our future generations and maximize their learning potential.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW