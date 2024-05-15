Lynn Camp all-girls fishing team places in Top 10 at state

May 14—CALVERT CITY — The all-female Lynn Camp bass fishing team recently qualified for state. The group further topped themselves last weekend by finishing in the Top 10.

Lorelai Prewitt (eighth-grade) and Michaela Smith (11th-grade) earned ninth place for Lynn Camp at the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament Saturday in Calvert City.

"It was a very tough week with what mother nature was throwing at us with the weather conditions but these ladies were excited and determined to have a good finish and they did just that," Head coach Trent Warren said.