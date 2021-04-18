Lynn Camp gets back on track, shuts out Harlan, 18-0

Apr. 18—HARLAN — Lynn Camp pitcher Madyson Roberts tossed her second perfect game in four days during the Lady Wildcats' 18-0 win over Harlan on Friday.

Roberts pitched three innings and struck out four batters while finishing with one hit and one RBI at the plate. Lynn Camp (7-4) finished with 18 hits in the win while turning in a perfect game in the field, finishing with no errors.

"I'm very proud of the way the girls played tonight," Lynn Camp Coach Nikki Hendrix said. "The win was a team effort. Mady Roberts pitched another perfect game, the defense played well, and the girls hit the ball really hard. I'm happy how they played a complete game and I can't wait to see what else they accomplish when they continue playing this way."

Jorja Carnes turned in another impressive effort at the plate, finishing with three hits two RBI, and two runs scored while Halle Mills and Julia Shepherd each had two hits and two RBI apiece.

Olivia Dozier and Brooklyn Collinger each finished with a hit and two RBI apiece while Catori Bunch and Gabriel Carollo each had two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI apiece.

Lynn Camp took a 5-0 lead in the first inning while adding eight more runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning.