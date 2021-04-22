Lynn Bowden Jr. has his eyes on sporting No. 6 for the Dolphins

BGR

Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, although we don’t expect Marvel to call it that. Kevin Feige and Co. have to bring Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) into the MCU without relying on anything that happened while Fox controlled the rights to the character. Deadpool will probably get a soft reboot that will introduce the MCU's Wilson to the audience. And let’s not forget that Deadpool 2 has two significant problems. It handles time travel differently than the MCU, so that can’t ever become canon. Also important is the fact that Josh Brolin played Cable, but he had a much bigger role in the MCU as Thanos. But Marvel intends to keep Deadpool the same, with Reynolds's portrayal of the Merc with a Mouth expected to go largely unchanged. This will be an R-rated MCU movie, a rarity for Marvel's cinematic universe. We’ve heard all sorts of rumblings about Deadpool 3 before, as the project is already underway at Marvel. But Marvel has yet to announce the film’s release date. A report a few days ago told us that Marvel has bigger plans for Deadpool, with the superhero expected to appear in other MCU properties as well. More interestingly, the studio might be readying two new Deadpool films, with the second one rumored to feature the character we all want to see in a Deadpool film: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The same source now says the sequel could also feature Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, which would turn this Deadpool 4 film into the Deadpool project we've all been waiting for. According to last week’s report, Hugh Jackman hasn’t decided on whether he will join the MCU after his Wolverine run at Fox. The actor is reportedly worried about Logan’s legacy, his last adventure as Wolverine, where the character died. According to Marvel leaker Mikey Sutton, Kevin Feige already assured Jackman that he would play a different version of Wolverine in the MCU, and it won't impact what happened in the Fox movies. The actor is reportedly waiting to see scripts from Marvel before he will decide whether to reprise his role. That report also said that Marvel is looking at two distinct properties where Jackman’s Wolverine might first appear. One is Secret Wars, but it’s the second that’s the more exciting proposition: Deadpool 4. Sutton said at the time that Marvel does not want to introduce both Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Instead, the mutant will join Wilson in a sequel. Now, the Marvel insider has followed up on that report, claiming that Marvel is now looking at pairing Reynolds not only with Jackman, but also with Samuel L. Jackson. The presence of Nick Fury in a Deadpool film serves two purposes. First of all, Fury instantly connects the project to the MCU, and that’s an element we’ve all been waiting for. After all, Fury is the guy who recruits all the Avengers. But there’s a second reason why the film would benefit from Fury’s presence: The fantastic on-screen chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson. The two have already co-starred in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and a sequel will premiere later this year. The same combination would be awesome for a Deadpool film, and it would be unlike anything Fox could have pulled off. But when you add the real-life hilarious relationship between Reynolds and Jackman and turn that into an on-screen relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine, you also get the kind of Deadpool film that Fox never made. Admittedly, Fox did explore Deadpool’s association with the X-Men, featuring a few great cameos in Deadpool 2. But Jackman’s Wolverine wasn’t really in the picture. With all that in mind, the Deadpool-Wolverine-Fury combination would deliver the MCU film fans have been waiting for. Sutton said that one of his sources described the project as " ‘Three Amigos on steroids’ if it goes through."