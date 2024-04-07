Lynette Woodard issues statement clarifying comments about Caitlin Clark

CLEVELAND (KSNT) – KU women’s basketball legend Lynette Woodard is receiving criticism on Sunday after comments she made about Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

“I don’t think my record has been broken,” Woodard said at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association convention. “Because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating.”

Clark surpassed Woodard’s record for most career points by a Division I collegiate women’s basketball player in late February. Woodard says the records are not the same, pointing out her points were scored using a men’s size basketball and without a three-point line.

Ayoka Lee announces big decision for 2024-25 season

Many fans took issue with Woodard’s comments, questioning her respect for the new scoring leader. Woodard had previously acknowledged and showed respect to Clark’s accomplishments, even congratulating the Iowa star in a statement to 27 News in mid-February.

“In honoring Caitlin’s accomplishments, I hope that we can also shine a light on the pioneers who paved the way before her,” Woodard told KSNT.

She even attended Clark’s senior day in Iowa City to pay respect and be honored.

Woodard released a statement later on Sunday clarifying the intention behind her comments at the convention.

“No one respects Caitlin Clark’s accomplishments more than I do,” Woodard said in a post on social media. “…My message was: A lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras. Each is a snapshot in time.”

Then, in bold print, Woodard made her stance clear.

“Caitlin holds the scoring record,” she said. “I salute her and will be cheering for her throughout the rest of her career.”

Click here for Woodard’s full statement on X/ Twitter.

Clark’s collegiate career came to a close on Sunday with a loss to South Carolina in the National Championship game on Sunday. Clark finished her time at Iowa with 3,951 points. Woodard scored 3,649.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.