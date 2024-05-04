Lynchburg lacrosse claims ODAC Championship in 13-8 win over Randolph Macon

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)—The University of Lynchburg Hornets men’s lacrosse team defeated Randolph Macon Yellow Jackets 13-8, clinching the ODAC Championship on Saturday, May 4.

The Hornets got out to an early 6-2 lead after the first quarter, with Jake Rust putting Lynchburg on the board first with a goal at 14:14. Later, Rust finished the Hornets hot start with his second goal of the quarter.

However, the Yellow Jackets ripped a 4-0 run in the second over the first nine minutes of the quarter to tie the game up at six each. Lynchburg’s defense buckled down, leading to the Hornets breaking the tie with two goals within the last three minutes of the half by Riley Mitchell and Riley Hastings.

University of Lynchburg sweeps track & field ODAC Championships

Defense ended up being the big key for Lynchburg in the second half, as they stopped the Yellow Jackets from cutting into their lead. The Hornets added two more goals with scores in the third quarter with another goal from Hastings and from Grant Voight.

Hastings would score the clinching goal and his fifth goal of the game in the fourth quarter with 5:09 left, putting the 12-7 and out of reach for Randolph Macon.

With this championship, Lynchburg wins its sixth championship over the past 11 seasons and 10th in program history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.