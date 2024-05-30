Lynchburg Hornets ready to defend their national baseball title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hornets baseball team are still in it as the will play at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio beginning Friday at 1:15pm to defend their 2023 NCAA Division III title to play the number one team in Endicott. The Hornets are 10-0 in the postseason winning eight of 10 away from Lynchburg and Fox Field. Lynchburg is seeking their second national championship in program history and aiming to be the first team since 2011-12 to win back-to-back titles. What a ride the last two years have been for the Lynchburg baseball program!

