Lynchburg Fire, Police swinging for the fences in annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Members of the Lynchburg Fire Department and LPD are once again getting together their bats and gloves, preparing for the annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game on Sunday, May 19 at the Bank of James Stadium at 2 p.m.

Along with an exciting game, snow cone vouchers will be given to the first 100 kids who arrive at game time and the ability to run the bases post-game.

Tickets are still available online now, and cheaper compared to purchasing at the ticket window. Tickets online cost $7 and tickets at the gate will be $12.

For more information on the game, visit this link.

