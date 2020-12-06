Lynch: Rickie Fowler is a cautionary tale in overexposing a superstar

Eamon Lynch
·5 min read

Oftentimes, the most revealing number in a professional golfer’s ledger isn’t one found among the many Strokes Gained categories, those statistics that speak to fairways, greens and putts, but not to a man’s drive, devotion or distractions. With the enigma that is Rickie Fowler, the most illuminating figure is this: 11 years into his career, he has more commercial sponsors than PGA Tour victories.

And it’s not even close.

There was a period when Fowler’s ample screen time on Sunday afternoons was earned through his fine play. Now that time is paid for by a seemingly endless parade of partners confident that Fowler can help them sell everything from insurance and automobiles to mortgages and underwear. It’s the Arnold Palmer business model, and more power to Fowler for leveraging it so astutely. But at what cost to his career?

On Friday, Fowler missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, the latest in a run of dismal performances in the year since he parted ways with his tag team of swing coaches, Butch and Claude Harmon, to work with John Tillery. His last top 10 finish was in January at the American Express.

Mayakoba Golf Classic 2020
Mayakoba Golf Classic 2020

Rickie Fowler talks with his caddie Joe Skovron on the 17th hole during the second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleón Golf Club on December 4, 2020, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

In every major Strokes Gained performance category this year, he is measurably worse than he was in 2019 (none more glaring than his once-lauded putting, where he ranked 13th on Tour in ’19 but 178th now). He last contended in a major championship at Augusta National almost three years ago.

In the summer of ’19, Fowler was still in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He was 49th by the time he headed to Mexico for the final PGA Tour event of the year. If he falls outside the top 50 by December 31, an automatic invitation to the 2021 Masters is lost, meaning he’ll need to improve his ranking or win on the PGA Tour to continue his streak of majors played, which stands at 41.

And it’s tough to sling product when you’re not a factor in the weeks that matter most.

Swing changes are a tough business, even for the best players, and even when they’ve had the entirety of the pandemic lockdown to get comfortable. But Fowler’s struggles may not be unrelated to his popularity with sponsors too. The currency of endorsement deals is time—days that a player must devote to servicing a contract, shooting commercials, participating in corporate events and otherwise donating his pound of flesh. For Cobra/Puma. For Farmers Insurance. For Grant Thornton. For Mercedes. For 2Undr. For TaylorMade. For Corona. For Rocket Mortgage. For Hyperice.

At February’s Honda Classic, an event he won in 2017, Fowler talked about the impact those obligations have on his competitive schedule. “Add in workdays as far as shoots with sponsors, whether they’re still or commercial stuff. I do about 25 to 30 days a year,” he said. “You’ve got to pick and choose, are those Monday and Tuesday when you get back from a tournament or mid-week, or if you’re fitting them into one week off. It kind of interrupts your preparation.”

Translated: a month of Fowler’s year is spent playing the role of a professional golfer in front of cameras, rather than actually doing that job on the course or practice range. That is considerably more time than most elite players will devote to commerce.

“The only way agents can generate income for their clients is to sell time, days per year in exchange for dollars,” said one veteran Tour manager. “Ultimately, this affects performance if the time eats into golf and practice. There needs to be a balance.” One can’t fault Fowler for wanting to secure his family’s financial future, but it isn’t unreasonable to wonder if that balance has been overlooked in Team Rickie.

Managing a PGA Tour player’s commercial partnerships is a tricky business. As rankings and results decline, so too does a player’s value to sponsors. Poor agents will make up the shortfall by inking more deals at a lesser value, paving a road to gilded irrelevance. Thus far, Fowler’s career has been a masterclass in marketing and management. He has become a superstar on a comparatively thin résumé, but a period of reckoning and prioritization looms for both Fowler and his team.

It bears stating that Fowler is a man worth rooting for. He’s likable, courteous with fans, sporting with his peers. He seems to never put a foot wrong. You don’t see him involved in infantile episodes (paging Bryson), sideswiping his rivals (looking at you, Brooks), or otherwise digging a public relations hole for himself (Hi, Justine!). But he is dangerously close to becoming a poster child for the lopsidedness of modern golf, wherein fortunes are bestowed upon those who are, in trophy terms, decidedly impoverished.

Fowler’s first win, a dramatic playoff at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012, was billed as a harbinger of greatness. The same narrative was peddled after the ’15 Players Championship, which he won with an impressive display of gutsy shotmaking. But since that 2015 season, there have been just two wins on the PGA Tour, a meager return for a man with a wealth of talent, who generates a wealth of revenue.

There are a handful of superstars for whom 2021 looms as a crucial time to prove something—McIlroy, Spieth, Koepka—but perhaps for none moreso than Fowler, the only one among them without multiple major titles. Here’s hoping he rediscovers his form, so that next year his presence on Sunday afternoon broadcasts once again means we dare not look away, rather than announcing instead a break in the action for commercials. Because in the final accounting of any player’s career, bank statements don’t count towards the hall of fame.

Related

Lynch: Giving thanks in a lousy year—to Bryson, Brooks and the 'stick to golf' brigade

Lynch: Matt Fitzpatrick's DeChambeau comments, while petty, call out statutes deficient in protecting golf

Eamon Lynch: A major champion says farewell, with no fanfare and no fans

Latest Stories

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Texas school board issues apology to ref flattened by player

    Fred Gracia and his family have received an apology from a state school board

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

    Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Pros and cons of Yankees adding free agent Kyle Schwarber to 2021 roster

    It was a surprise to see the Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber just last week, as the 27-year-old lefty outfielder hit the free agent market. Could it be a pleasant surprise for the Yankees, though?

  • Report: Carson Wentz lost confidence after team drafted Jalen Hurts

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. [more]

  • Could Mets bring Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler back to Queens via trade?

    Former Mets starter Zack Wheeler is reportedly on the trade market.

  • The Latest: Dolphins' Howard, Bengals' Boyd ejected

    Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd have been ejected for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion. The Bengals were also penalized 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field-goal try, and Randy Bullock missed.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • F1 Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win as Russell denied by pit blunder and puncture

    Sergio Perez took a stunning win for Racing Point in Formula 1's Sakhir Grand Prix after a calamitous Mercedes pitstop and then a puncture cost long-time leader George Russell