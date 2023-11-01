Lynch offers update on Gray, other 49ers who could return from IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers made a significant addition to their defensive line by trading for pass rusher Chase Young on Tuesday, but they also are hoping to get productivity from players who have yet to play this season.

San Francisco has four players on injured reserve (IR) — defensive back Samuel Womack III, defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr., wide receiver Danny Gray and tight end Cameron Latu. Defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. remains on the physically unable to perform list.

All but the rookie tight end, who suffered a meniscus injury during the final preseason contest, have the potential to contribute to the team soon.

“I think we’re on the verge of we’ve got to make that decision,” Lynch said via conference call on Wednesday. “Kyle [Shanahan] and I will have some conversations and obviously, with the council of our health and performance staff, but these guys are ready to have their windows open.

“But, you also have to have roster spots available. But, I do believe a couple, if not a few, are on the verge of having their windows open. At some point, we’ve got to see what they can provide us.”

The team has had its challenges in stopping opposing offenses, especially in the three consecutive losses before their bye week. Adding Young to the line will potentially help put pressure on the quarterback and stop the run, but the 49ers are hoping they can get coverage help with who they have on the roster.

Womack, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in 16 games as a rookie, predominantly on special teams. In the Toledo product’s 146 defensive snaps, Womack registered 19 tackles — 13 solo, and one for a loss. The defensive back also racked up one interception, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

With San Francisco looking for the right answer at its nickel back role, Womack likely will get his shot to show what he can do.

Luter, who suffered a bone bruise on his knee during training camp, also could offer some depth in the secondary. The club selected the South Alabama product in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he could be returning to the field soon as well.

Both Gray and Beal could add depth to their positions, but the front office would have tough decisions to make on whose place they would take on the 53-man roster.

