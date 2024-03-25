Lynch dispels Aiyuk trade rumors amid contract extension talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of rampant trade speculation this offseason.

“I’m sorry to disappoint them,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday of those claiming to have inside knowledge of trade talks surrounding the second-team All-Pro wide receiver.

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.1 million this season on the fifth-year option. Both sides are aiming at arriving at a multiyear contract extension rather than seeing Aiyuk play out the final year of his contract, Lynch said.

But as for those claims of ongoing trade talks?

“Nothing is going on there,” Lynch said at the NFL Annual Meeting. “We’re actively talking to Brandon, trying to figure something out.”

Aiyuk led the 49ers with 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Lynch said the 49ers remain committed to making sure that Aiyuk remains with the organization.

In consecutive summers, the 49ers have reached lucrative, multiyear contract extensions with tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Aiyuk could be next.

“We have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done, and it takes two sides,” Lynch said. “So can we do that? We’ll see.

“There are a number of different directions it can go. But we appreciate the heck out of Brandon and who he is as a player. We want him to be part of the Niners, so we’re going to work toward making that a reality.”

Among the different options for the 49ers would be for Aiyuk to remain with the team and play out the final year of his contract. Then, he would be scheduled for unrestricted free agency next offseason. At that point, of course, the 49ers also could designate him as their franchise player on a one-year deal. San Francisco hopes it does not get to that.

Lynch said he is talking with Aiyuk’s representation about the parameters of a new contract. It's interaction that Lynch describes as “a good thing.”

Trading Aiyuk, at some point, would have to be considered an option for the 49ers if agreement on a new contract is unable to be reached. But it’s not at that point, yet.

Among destinations that have been recently speculated — or reported — for an Aiyuk trade have been Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

Lynch said he and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recently joked about those false reports.

“I was just with Mike Tomlin at the Michigan pro day, and Mike coached me, and so we’re very close,” Lynch said. “And he was like, ‘Bro, what’s going on?’

“I promise you, we got nothing.”

