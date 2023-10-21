Lynch, 49ers unafraid to make ‘splash' ahead of NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nearly every 49ers fan remembers where they were just over a year ago, when they heard the news that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey had been acquired by San Francisco in a trade.

And ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31, general manager John Lynch isn't ruling out another headline-grabbing deal. On Friday, he told KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show that this time of year consists of "a lot of phone calls" as San Francisco keeps its options open for a trade -- but only if it can help the 49ers, who have a proven track record in that regard, Lynch said.

"We’re certainly not afraid to make a splash if needed, and if we think it can improve us," Lynch said (h/t KNBR). "That’s not just a stock answer. I think there’s still Halloween where the trade deadline is, right after our Cincinnati game. So that’s a long time in terms of these things, and we’ll continue to monitor, continue to communicate and if we can make a difference on this team, we will.”

With a 5-1 record through six games, the 49ers sit atop the NFC West standings even after their first loss of the season in Week 6. Their roster was viewed as a Super Bowl-contending team at the campaign's start, but there always is room for improvement.

McCaffrey's arrival last October served as an offensive catalyst for the 49ers, and they've only lost one regular-season game since he became their starting running back. After bringing on edge rusher Randy Gregory via trade with the Denver Broncos earlier this month, there's just over a week left for San Francisco to make any more moves they deem necessary for a Super Bowl run.

San Francisco will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road for "Monday Night Football" this week, then the team has a Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 29 at Levi's Stadium. Depending on how those two games go -- both injury- and performance-wise -- the 49ers' front office could get busy at the end of the month.

