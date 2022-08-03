Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee.

He played at Clemson from 2018-21.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts.

Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson.

He committed to Tennessee in June 2017. Dixon de-committed from the Vols in Oct. 2017.

Dixon would commit and sign with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2017. He enrolled at Clemson in June 2018 from Taylor County High School in Butler, Georgia.

Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday ahead of its 2022 season.

The Vols will open the 2022 campaign Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire