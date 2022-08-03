Lyn-J Dixon’s career stats versus Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Pittsburgh, South Carolina

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee.

He played at Clemson from 2018-21.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts.

Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson.

He committed to Tennessee in June 2017. Dixon de-committed from the Vols in Oct. 2017.

Dixon would commit and sign with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2017. He enrolled at Clemson in June 2018 from Taylor County High School in Butler, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Lyn-J Dixon through the years

Below are Dixon’s game-by-game stats versus Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Pittsburgh and South Carolina. Tennessee will host Alabama and play at Pittsburgh, LSU, Georgia and South Carolina during the 2022 season.

2018 versus South Carolina (W, 56-35): 38 rushing yards

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) carries against South Carolina during the 4th quarter Saturday, November 14, 2018 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Syndication: Greenville

2018 versus Pittsburgh (W, 42-10, ACC championship game): 5 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) runs during the fourth quarter of the Dr. Pepper ACC football championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Syndication: Greenville

2018 versus Alabama (W, 44-16, College Football Playoff national championship): No stats

Syndication: Greenville

2019 at South Carolina (W, 38-3): 60 rushing yards, -5 receiving yards

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) is ran out of bounds by South Carolina safety J.T. Ibe(29) during their game at the Gamecocks’ Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, Saturday, November 30, 2019. Syndication: Greenville

2019 versus LSU (L, 42-25, College Football Playoff national championship game): -1 rushing yard, 2 receiving yards

Jan. 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) runs the ball against LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the first quarterin the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

2020 versus Pittsburgh (W, 52-17): 46 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Nov. 28, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) is tackled by Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) as he runs the ball during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

2021 versus Georgia (L, 10-3): 10 rushing yards

Sep. 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) looks for a receiver as running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) blocks against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2021 at Pittsburgh (L, 27-17): No stats

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) practices. Syndication: Greenville

2021 at South Carolina (W, 30-0): No stats

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23). Syndication: The Greenville News

1

1

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire