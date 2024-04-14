Lyman shines, but runs out of steam vs. Tampa Plant in FHS7v7 championship

The Lyman football program has been downtrodden for a number of years. That is, until the arrival of head coach Jermel Jones. With Jones’ taking over in 2021, things have been looking up, which was more evident Saturday as the Greyhounds played into the championship game before wearing down against Tampa Plant, losing to the perennial power 28-0 in the Florida High School 7v7 tournament at Trinity Prep Academy in Winter Park.

Plant is no stranger to winning 7-on-7 tournaments in Orlando, having done so numerous times in the past. The Panthers were led to the title by 2025 Florida Gators receiver commit Waltez Clark and defensive end Ziron Canady, who had three interceptions Saturday.

After nine games Saturday, it was obvious the Lyman players were tired, but that did not take away from the performances of guys like rising senior receivers Ronald Mike, Sev Crooms, Tommy Murray and Amari Jackson. As well as rising junior quarterback Breylon Sanchez, and the defense of guys like rising juniors Jodan Mike and Brandon Thelemaque.

Prior to Jones’ arrival, the ‘Hounds had not had a winning season in 10 years. Lyman went 2-8 in Jones first year, the past two season have been 7-3 and 6-4, and Lyman is hoping to make some noise in Seminole County.

“The boys worked hard. We won the first game out here, and then we lost two,” Jones said. “But after the boys got locked in we had a nice little run … and things just worked in our favor to get into the championship.”

Another program that is hoping to be on the rise in the near future is Lake Howell after the arrival of new head coach Dazzie Morris, the former Apopka offensive lineman who is hoping to instill a new culture with the Silver Hawks.

Lake Howell is young, and led by rising sophomore Javon Funnye, a two-way player who does it all, as well as rising junior quarterback Like Barhorst and the arsenal of rising juniors Dashon Febres, Decorie Johnson and Malek Wilkerson, the Silverhawks worked their way into the semifinals, losing a tight game against fellow Seminole County rival Lyman 25-21.

Lake Brantley, Hagerty and Bushnell South Sumter were three other area teams that advanced to the tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting. He can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.