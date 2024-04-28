Lyles wins 100 at Bermuda meet with wind-aided 9.96 effort

World champion Noah Lyles won the 100-meter title at the Bermuda Grand Prix track meet in a wind-aided 9.96 seconds (Sam Wasson)

Reigning world 100- and 200-meters champion Noah Lyles cruised to a 100m victory in a wind-aided 9.96 seconds at Sunday's Bermuda Grand Prix athletics meet.

The 26-year-old American was boosted by a 3.0m/sec tailwind in taking the victory with runner-up Aaron Brown of Canada next in 10.09 and American Pjai Austin third in 10.10.

"I thought it was a pretty well put-together race," Lyles said. "I thought I had a pretty average start. My acceleration kicked in and I felt like it was brand new territory running fast that last 40 meters after so many 60s (indoors).

"I'm excited to finally be getting there but there's definitely a lot to clean up."

Lyles, a three-time world 200 champion who took third in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, said the time inspired him as his preparations for the US Olympic trials and the Paris Olympics continue.

"I see 9.96, I expect to run that at the next meet," he said. "Definitely glad not to see 10.3 so very glad to see 9.96."

His time, however, is not the best in the world this year. That status belongs to US 17-year-old high school senior Christian Miller, who ran 9.93 on April 20 in Clermont, Florida.

Grenada's Kirani James, a former world and Olympic 400 champion aiming at age 31 for a fourth consecutive Olympic 400 final, won the men's 400 in 46.00 with Alonzo Russell of the Bahamas second in 47.05.

"To have a performance, conditions are not conducive, but it is what it is," James said. "I let the wind carry me home to the finish line."

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards won the men's 200 in 20.39, edging American defending champion Matthew Boling by .03 of a second with a 4.9m/sec tailwind.

Richards, 30, ran a personal-best 100 of 10.19 at the Clermont race last week and has kept momentum from the effort.

"It meant a lot to me, boosted my confidence, showed me I have some speed and I can run the 100," said Richards. "Just try to concentrate and stay focused on me. I can't control what anybody else does."

Britain's Joshua Zeller won the men's 110 hurdles in a 3.5m/sec wind-aided 13.38, .07 ahead of American Louis Rollins second, who struck the last hurdle.

Tamari Davis won the women's 100 in 11.04 seconds with a 2.2 m/sec tailwind.

- Steiner wins in return -

Abby Steiner won the women's 200 in a wind-aided 22.71 seconds, her first 200 since last year's US nationals due to an injury and surgery.

American Amber Hughes won 100 hurdles in 12.57 with Liberia's Ebony Morrison second on 12.80 with 3.4m/sec of gusts behind them.

Britain's Hannah Segrave won the women's 800 in 2:06.00.

"Tried to stay with the pack and then kick at exactly the right time," Segrave said. "Having the wind at my back on the long back straightaway helped."

Jamaica's Stacey-Ann Williams won the 400 in 51.71 with Ivory Coast's Jessika Gbai second in 53.00 while Jamaica's Shiann Salmon took the 400 hurdles in 56.59.

Jamaican 19-year-old Jaydon Hibbert leaped 17.33m to win the men's triple jump while American Monae' Nichols won the women's long jump at 6.91 and Canada's Rob Heppenstall won the men's 1,500 in 3:53.07.

