Lyle-Pacelli and Southland are delayed in Section 1A championship, game will resume at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Jun. 4—Lyle-Pacelli and Southland will have to wait one more day before they decide who takes home the Section 1A title.

The Athletics led the Rebels 3-2 after four innings when the game was suspended and scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. at Seltz Field Wednesday.

Isaac Nelsen and Dane Schara both saw pitching duties for LP and Travis Kirtz pitched for Southland.

Southland pulled to within 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Harrison Hanna knocked in a run with a sacrifice bunt.

Southland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Athletic took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Southland committed two errors in that inning, and Isaac Nelsen and Dane Schara each delivered an RBI single.