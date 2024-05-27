Lyle-Pacelli and Hayfield advance to baseball quarterfinals, Southland is in elimination bracket

May 26—No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli and No. 4 seeded Hayfield advanced to the Section 1A quarterfinals, while No. 1 Southland is in the elimination bracket after Saturday's round of play in Riverland Saturday.

LP beat Rushford-Peterson 7-4 and Hayfield topped Goodhue 8-3.

Hayfield will play Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 4 p.m. Monday and LP will play Spring Grove at the same time. Both games will be played at Riverland.

Southland, which lost to JWP 7-4 in its first game Saturday, beat Goodhue 10-3 in an elimination game and it will play either Spring Grove or Lyle-Pacelli at 6 p.m. Monday.

LP 7, Rushford-Peterson 4

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 10 K; Hunter VaDeer (S) 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Hunter VaDeer, 3-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Isaac Nelsen, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Isaac Small, 1-for-3

Hayfield 8, Goodhue 3

Hayfield pitching: Eric Bermea (W) 7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe 1-for-2 1 R; Rylan Nelsen 1-for-3 1 R; Aidan Nelson 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Corbin Krueger 1-for-2 1 R; Kael Steele, 1 R; Hunter Simonson 1-for-3 1 R; Nic Larson 1-for-2, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R