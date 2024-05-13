Lyle-Pacelli baseball team stays unbeaten, takes down BP and WK

May 12—The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team edged out Blooming Prairie 6-4 and it topped Wabasha-Kellogg 13-4 in Marcusen Park Saturday.

Dane Schara struck out 10 while allowing just two earned runs in five innings in the win over BP.

The Athletics are now 14-0 overall.

LP 6, BP 4

LP pitching: Dane Schara (W) 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 10 K; Isaac Nelsen (S) 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-2, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Dane Schara, 1-for-2; Isaac Small, 1-for-3, R

BP pitching: Gabe Staloch, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 1 K; Bo Zweiner (L) 3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 3 K; Alex Lea, 1 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 1 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 2-for-4, R; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-4; Staloch, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Alex Lea, 1-for-4, R; Dylan Anderson, 2-for-4; Elliot Gimbel, 1-for-3, RBI

LP 13, WK 4

LP pitching: VaDeer (W) 3 IP 2/3 IP, 3 H, 9 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 11 K; Nelsen, 2 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Schara, 1/3 IP, 0 R; Meyer, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Meyer, 2-for-5, 2 R; Logyn Brooks, 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, R; VaDeer, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-2, R; Small, 1-for-3, RBI, 3 R; Grady Meyer, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R