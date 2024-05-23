Advertisement

Lyle-Pacelli baseball team downs Fillmore Central in playoff opener

rocky hulne, austin daily herald, minn.

May 22—The No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat No. 15 Fillmore Central (1-20 overall) 11-1 in Riverland in a Section 1A opener Wednesday.

The Athletics (18-2 overall) will play No. 10 Rushford-Peterson at Riverland at noon Saturday.