Lyle/Austin Pacelli repeats as Section 1, Class 1A baseball champion

Jun. 5—AUSTIN — Lyle/Austin Pacelli has repeated as the baseball champions of Section 1, Class 1A.

The Athletics, the No. 2 seed, secured the section title with a 3-2 win over No. 1 Southland on Wednesday in a game that was completed from suspended play on Tuesday due to severe thunderstorms.

L/P led 3-2 after four innings. The final three innings played Wednesday were scoreless at Riverland Community College.

"It was a quick three innings," L/P coach Brock Meyer said.

The section championship was the second straight for L/P.

"It's not easy to do so I'm proud of the kids," Meyer said. "It's always nice to beat a rival, too. Southland's a good team and we knew that."

The Athletics placed second in the state in Class 1A a year ago and again hope to make a big splash at this year's state tournament.

Hard-throwing right-hander Hunter VaDeer made sure that L/P didn't have to play a second and deciding game against Southland, which entered the championship game with one loss in the double-elimination event.

VaDeer, a junior, pitched the three innings played for L/P on Wednesday. He walked two during his first inning, but did not allow a hit and eight of the nine outs he recorded were on strikeouts.

"We got Hunter back today and he pitched really well," Meyer said.

All of the game's scoring occurred during the first four innings on Tuesday.

Southland took a 1-0 lead in the first on an Austin Swenson RBI single, before the Athletics responded with three in their half of the first.

VaDeer, Isaac Nelsen and Isaac Small each delivered with run-scoring hits for Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

Southland was able to cut into the deficit with a run in the fourth. Jonas Wiste would score on a squeeze bunt from Maverick Hanna, making it 3-2.

Umpires pulled the teams off the field as they were preparing for the fifth inning. The decision was then made to postpone the game to Wednesday.

Southland, which closes the season 21-3, wasn't able to muster a comeback when play resumed. Two of the Rebels' three losses this season were to L/P.

L/P had never earned a state berth in baseball since the two schools began their co-op. Now the Athletics have two section titles in a row.

"It's nice for the kids," Meyer admitted. "Now we'll try to get back to that championship game again."

L/P will take a 22-2 record into the state tournament. The state quarterfinals are Thursday, June 13 in St. Cloud and the state seedings will be on Saturday.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 3, Southland 2

Lyle/Austin Pacelli#300#000#0#—#3#7#0

Southland#100#100#0#—#2#4#2

No. 2 Lyle/Austin Pacelli: Hunter VaDeer 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Logan Brooks 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Isaac Nelsen 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Dane Schara 2-for-2 1 SB; Isaac Small 1-for-3 1 RBI. Pitchers: Isaac Nelsen 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Dane Schara (WP) 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Hunter VaDeer (Sv) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

No. 1 Southland: Austin Swenson 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Mavrick Hanna 1 RBI; Landon Hill 1-for-1. Pitchers: Travis Kirtz (LP) 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Riley Jax 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.