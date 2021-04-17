Lydia Ko birdies final hole to reach 21 under at LPGA LOTTE; leads Nelly Korda by one
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nelly Korda went deep in the third round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship on Friday, matching Lydia Ko’s round of 9-under 63 a day before, but Korda still couldn’t wrestle the lead away from Ko.
Entering the final round at Kapolei Golf Club on Oahu, Hawaii, Ko is 21 under and has a one-shot lead. She birdied the 18th hole for that slim edge on Korda.
Scores were low across the board, and Korda led the way with a 9-under 63 that even included a bogey at the par-4 10th. Farther down the leaderboard, Wei-Ling Hsu posted the same number, climbing from 52nd all the way to a tie for ninth. Hsu eagled the par-5 17th but bogeyed the last.
As for Ko, who two weeks ago posted the lowest final-round score in LPGA major championship history, a 10-under 62, at the ANA Inspiration, a third-round 65 was enough to keep her ahead of her pursuers.
21-under 💪
Lydia Ko rolls in a birdie on 18 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the @LPGALOTTE. pic.twitter.com/UxqvGIZqno
— LPGA (@LPGA) April 17, 2021
Ko bogeyed the 11th hole in the first round, but has not made a bogey since.
Second-round leader Yuka Saso, a 19-year-old playing this week on a sponsor exemption, opened with back-to-back rounds of 64 but dropped to third on Friday with a 71 that included four bogeys on her front nine. She is 17 under for the tournament.
Related
Michelle Wie West designed an LPGA hoodie that sold out in three hours
LPGA players showing 300-yard drives aren’t reserved for men anymore
Lydia Ko thrills with a 62 at ANA Inspiration to set record for lowest final round in LPGA major history