LYBS softball tournament results

Jun. 12—Semifinal softball games from the Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball Association tournament played Monday at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Archadeck 12, Ryan Roofing 4

Braelyn McLin doubled and singled, Sadie Bryan singled twice and Brielle Moler singled once as all three homered for Archadeck. Camyron Cooper doubled twice and singled. Mattie Earps singled twice as she, Elliot Brown and Savannah Henderson doubled. Camille Kegley, Ellison Miller and Michelle Vera singled.

6-UNDER

Richard Whitener 4, Seven Cedars Butcher Block 3

Corleigh Conrad and Larkin Mofield each doubled twice for Richard Whitener while Lennox Pinelli and Clara Smith doubled and singled. Payton Hackett and Calissa Perkins each had two singles and Alice Rickard one.

Charlotte Freese, Rory Hull, Cross Mitchell and McKynlee Stephens each singled twice and Elizabeth Harlan and Charlie Hartsfield once apiece for Seven Cedars.

Tournament games played last week:

FRIDAY14-UNDER

Austermiller Roofing 8, PJ's HVAC 4

Kynsley Pearson, Aisha Thompson and Melany Vera singled for Austermiller.

Wahlnut Woods 13, Bates Ford 7

Addison Whitlock homered and tripled for Bates. Bailey Dahlen singled twice and Kathleen Chilelli, Payton Dahlen, Aubrey L. Smith and Kaytlin-Sue Williams once each.

8-UNDER

Dick's Sporting Goods 11, Adam Wright Design 7

Addie Stafford tripled while Adeline Good and Julia Thompson each singled twice as all three doubled for Dick's. Presley Hackett and Lola Trammel each singled three times; Randaalynn Chandler, Aislyn Christenbury and Raelynn Hammrich twice apiece and Raelyn Steele and Payton Hackett once each.

6-UNDER

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 7, Permobil 2

Elizabeth Harlan drove in four Seven Cedar runs on a triple, double and single. McKynlee Stephens singled as she, Raelyn Geisenhoffer and Emma Harlan doubled. Rory Hull and Makaleigh O'Neal each singled twice and Charlotte Freese, Charlie Hartsfield and Saylor Whited once apiece.

Richard Whitener 9, Ligon & Bobo 2

Clara Smith singled twice and Larkin Mofield once as they and Kimber Haskin doubled for Richard Whitener. Payton Hackett had three singles, Calissa Perkins and Lennox Pinelli two each and Harper Lawless one.

THURSDAY14-UNDER

Bates Ford 16, TDS Windows 15

Payton Dahlen doubled as she and Kaytlin-Sue Williams singled for Bates.

Austermiller Roofing 7, BASE Cleaning 4

Aisha Thompson doubled for Austermiller. Kendra Yost singled twice and Adrienne Gilley, Lillian B. Goad and Kynsley Pearson once apiece.

10-UNDER

Kiwanis 10, Aroluxe 6

Maggie Whitnel tripled for Kiwanis while Norah Dunlap doubled and Amaria Dobson, Jaylee Pennington and Mattie Earps singled.

Price Pointe Furniture 9, Wilson Bank & Trust 8

Mariah Logue homered and drove in four runs for Wilson Bank while Adalynn Dunaway singled.

Semifinal action in all age groups was held Monday and Tuesday. All four age divisions will play their championship game Thursday.

Final regular-season standings

6-UNDER

Abbott Division

Mortgage Investors Group 8-2

Permobil 6-4

Wesley Works 5-5

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 1-9

Osterman Division

Richard Whitener 7-3

Rackley Roofing 5-4-1

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 4-5-1

Learning Zone 2-8

8-UNDER

Abbott Division

Archadeck 9-1

Dick's Sporting Goods 8-2

Ryan Roofing 5-5

Southeast Impressions 1-9

Osterman Division

Lebanon Monument 8-2

J Davidson Builders 4-6

Adam Wright Design 3-7

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 2-8

10-UNDER

C&C Lawn Care 10-1

Jeff Gannon State Farm 9-2

Kiwanis 5-5

Price Point Furniture 4-6

Wilson Bank & Trust 2-8

Aroluxe 2-8

14-UNDER

TDS Windows 10-2

BASE Cleaning 7-3

Austermiller Roofing 7-3

Wahlnut Woods 3-7

Bates Ford 3-7

PJ's HVAC 0-10

LYBSA hosting softball tournaments this summer

LYBSA softball will host an 8-under coach-pitch district tournament beginning June 17 and running (though not every day) through June 24. Lebanon's 8-U and 6-7 U, Gallatin and Smith County are currently entered. The top two will play in a best-of-3 series to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Lebanon and Smith County 14U juniors will play a best-of-3 series June 24, 25 and 27 to earn a berth to state.

The 8U coach-pitch state tournament will be held at Baird Park beginning July 6. Each of the nine districts with an 8U tournament will send their champions here. League president Wayne Oakley said it appears there will be six teams.

The tournament format and schedule haven't been finalized, but Oakley expects it to be a double-elimination. A meet-and-greet information meeting will be held for the teams July 5.w