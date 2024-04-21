LYBS softball results

Apr. 20—Thursday-night results from the Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball softball games played at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Ryan Roofing 15, Adam Wright Design 5

Paisley Tomlinson doubled twice for Ryan. Lainey Caven, Emma Satterfield and Paislee Wilson each singled twice and Ellie Ryan once as each doubled. Teegan Hinesley, Lakyhia Lattimore and Ariana Walker each singled twice.

Ella Miller doubled twice and singled for Adam Wright while Taylor Hunter and Madison Strane doubled. Sadie Wahl singled three times, Vivian Logue twice and Ansleigh Bell once.

Lebanon Monument 12, Dick's Sporting Goods 7

Finley Jernigan doubled twice for Monument. Charlie White singled four times, Ashlyn Fox three times, Shelby Greer twice and Ryan Deffendall, Finley Illobre, Kimberlyn Majors, Bailey-Grace Maleby and Paisley Mixon once each.

Presley Hackett singled twice and tripled for Dick's. Adeline Good and Lola Trammel each singled twice and Addie Stafford once as they, Mireya Garcia and Raelyn Steele doubled. Randaalynn Chandler, Aislyn Christenbury, Raelynn Hammrich and Julia Thompson singled.

The Butcher Block 11, Southeast Impressions 5

Mya Dillard tripled for SEI while Daisy Howes singled twice and doubled. Madeline Carbonell singled three times, Ellie Outson twice and Milan Madrid, Pasleigh Taylor Pace, Bentley Vantrease and Jocelyn Vantrease once each.

6-UNDER

Richard Whitener 9, Mortgage Investment 5

Corleigh Conrad and Larkin Mofield each singled twice and doubled for Richard Whitener. Payton Hackett, Kimber Haskin and Lennox Pinelli each singled three times, Clara Smith twice and Harper Lawless, Alice Rickard and Kennedy Ward once apiece.

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 3, Permobil 0

Charlotte Freese and McKynlee Stephens each singled twice and Elizabeth Harlan, Rory Hull, Cross Mitchell, Makaleigh O'Neal and Saylor Whited once apiece for Seven Cedars.

Wesley Works 5, Learning Zone 0

Liza Flatt and Paisley Turnage each singled twice and Amina Frey, Emma Hochberg, Lula Jackson, Louella LeFevers, Addison Miller, Raelynn Smotherman and Ja'nea Wilford once apiece for Wesley Works.

Mya Beadle, Nora Sanders and Emmarie Willis each singled three times and Camilla Brown, Ivy Conrad, Madison Ford and Isabella Hughes once apiece for Learning Zone.