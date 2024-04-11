LYBS softball results

Apr. 10—Monday-night softball results from Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Archadeck 7, Southeast Impressions 6

Camille Kegley homered for Archadeck. Brielle Moler singled twice and Sadie Bryan and Mattie Earps once each as all three doubled. Braelyn McLin singled three times; Elliot Brown, Ellison Miler and Michelle Vera twice each and Camyron Cooper once.

Lily Anderson homered, doubled and singled for SEI while Madeline Carbonell doubled twice and Emalyn Ballew and Pasleigh Taylor Pace once each. Mya Dillard singled twice and Ashtyn George and Ellie Outson once apiece.

J Davidson Builders 6, Seven Cedars 5

Emrie Blake Thompson doubled for J Davidson. Lindsey Harvey, Dylan Lalka and Shania Smith each singled twice and Halstyn Andrews, Abigail Kriner, Kinley Lyles and Rayleigh Petty once apiece.

Lebanon Monument 8, Adam Wright Design 6

Vivian Logue homered and singled for Adam Wright while Ella Miller singled twice and tripled. Ansleigh Bell doubled three times while Kynslee Primm and Sadie Wahl doubled and singled. Liyah Gaines, Bella Norris, Harper Rendell and Nyla Reynolds singled.

6-UNDER

Richard Whitener 9, Learning Zone 1

Corleigh Conrad and Payton Hackett doubled and singled for Richard Whitener. Clara Smith singled three times; Larkin Mofield, Calissa Perkins and Lennox Pinelli twice each and Kimber Haskin, Harper Lawless and Alice Rickard once apiece.

Learning Zone's Mya Beadle hit for the cycle with a home run, triple, double and two singles while Emmarie Willis came close with a triple, double and single. Nora Sanders doubled as she, Camilla Brown, Ivy Conrad and Madison Ford singled.

Permobil 3, Ligon & Bobo 0

Arya Oliver tripled and singled for Permobil. Ellee Mathis singled twice and Mary Byrd, Oaklyn Christenbury, Harley Hinson and Lakelyn Thompson once each.

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 10, Rackley Roofing 10

McKynlee Stephens singled twice and doubled for Seven Cedars. Charlotte Freese and Cross Mitchell each singled three times; Elizabeth Harlan, Charlie Hartsfield, Rory Hull, Makaleigh O'Neal and Saylor Whited twice apiece and Rowan George once.

Annabelle Appelhans tripled as she, Ensley Bachelder and Shaohannah Heath doubled and singled for Rackley. Hadley Davis and Brooklyn Roberts also doubled. Jenna Hearn singled three times and Campbell Lanning and Londyn McCathern once apiece.