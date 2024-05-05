LYBS softball results

May 4—Thursday night softball results from Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Dick's Sporting Goods 13, Southeast Impressions 6

Lola Trammel tripled and Presley Hackett singled twice as they and Julia Thompson each doubled twice for Dick's. Randaalynn Chandler and Adeline Good each singled three times, Aislyn Christenbury and Addie Stafford twice apiece and Mireya Garcia and Raelyn Steele once each.

Madeline Carbonell homered for SEI while Daisy Howes tripled and singled. Ashtyn George singled as she and Pasleigh Taylor Pace doubled. Lily Anderson, Mya Dillard and Jocelyn Vantrease singled.

Archadeck 10, Ryan's Roofing 1

Mattie Earps homered twice and singled for Arachadeck while Braelyn McLin doubled twice and homered. Elliot Brown doubled twice. Brielle Moler singled three times, Sadie Bryan twice and Camyron Cooper, Savannah Henderson, Sara Hyde, Camille Kegley and Michelle Vera once apiece.

Ariana Walker singled as she and Teegan Hinesley doubled for Ryan. Ellie Ryan singled twice and Emma Satterfield, Ryman Tomlinson, Paisley Tomlinson and Paislee Wilson once each.

6-UNDER

Permobil 6, Wesley Works 5

Permobil rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the fourth inning to win on Lakelyn Thompson's RBI double. Arya Oliver tripled. Jocelyn Sorrell and August Wilson each singled twice and Mary Byrd, Harley Hinson, Bryleigh-Kae Maleby and Ellee Mathis once each.

Ja'nea Wilford doubled and singled for Wesley Works. Liza Flatt, Raelynn Smotherman and Paisley Turnage each singled twice and Josie Hobdy, Emma Hochberg, Louella LaFevers and Willow Neal once apiece.

Mortgage Investors Group 10, Ligon & Bobo 0

Tiegan Kaiser and Jolie Patton each singled twice and doubled for Mortgage Investors while Emma Belcher and Eloise Oxley doubled and singled. Callie Cannon, Reagan Linam, Amelia Plotts and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice and Parker Bryan once.

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 9, Learning Zone 3

Charlotte Freese singled twice and doubled for Seven Cedars. McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited each singled three times, Elizabeth Harlan and Makaleigh O'Neal twice apiece and Raelyn Geisenhoffer, Rowan George, Rory Hull and Cross Mitchell once each.

Ella Bass and Mya Beadle each singled twice and Madison Ford, Nora Sanders and Emmarie Willis once apiece for Learning Zone.

Tuesday 8-UNDER

Adam Wright Design 7, Southeast Impressions 3

Vivian Logue singled twice and tripled for Adam Wright. Bella Norris singled as she, Ella Miller and Sadie Wahl doubled. Ansleigh Bell singled three times and Taylor Hunter and Madison Strane once each.

Madeline Carbonell tripled for SEI while Mya Dillard doubled and singled. Ashtyn George singled twice and Lily Anderson, Daisy Howes, Ellie Outson, Pasleigh Taylor Pace and Jocelyn Vantrease once apiece.

Archadeck 10, Butcher Block 4

Sadie Bryan singled twice and homered for Archadeck while Camyron Cooper tripled and singled. Mattie Earps doubled twice and singled while Brielle Moler singled twice and doubled. Elliot Brown and Savannah Henderson each singled twice and Sara Hyde, Camille Kegley and Michelle Vera once apiece.

6-UNDER

Permobil 5, Richard Whitener 4

Larkin Mofield and Clara Smith each singled twice and Lennox Pinelli once as all three doubled for Richard Whitener. Harper Lawless, Calissa Perkins and Alice Rickard each singled twice and Corleigh Conrad, Payton Hackett and Kimber Haskin once apiece.

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 7, Ligon & Bobo 1

McKynlee Stephens singled twice as she and Rowan George doubled for Seven Cedars. Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, Makaleigh O'Neal and Saylor Whited each singled twice and Cross Mitchell once.

Mortgage Investors Group 8, Learning Zone 5

Nora Sanders singled three times; Ella Bass, Ivy Conrad, Madison Ford and Emmarie Willis twice each and Mya Beadle and Camilla Brown once apiece for Learning Zone.