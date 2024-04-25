LYBS softball results

Apr. 24—Results from Monday night softball games played in the Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball league at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Archadeck 9, Adam Wright Design 3

Brielle Miller homered and singled for Archadeck while Braelyn McLin doubled twice and tripled. Sadie Bryan doubled three times while Michelle Vera doubled and singled. Camille Kegley and Ellison Miller each singled twice and Elliot Brown, Mattie Earps and Savanah Henderson once apiece.

Ansleigh Bell homered for Adam Wright while Harper Rendell tripled and doubled. Vivian Logue and Nyla Reynolds doubled as they and Sadie Wahl singled.

J Davidson Builders 8, Southeast Impressions 6

Shania Smith singled twice and tripled for J Davidson. Dylan Lalka singled as she and Lindsey Harvey each doubled twice. Emrie Blake Thompson singled twice as she and Rayleigh Petty doubled. Halstyn Andrews added a pair of singles.

Pasleigh Taylor Pace homered and singled for SEI while Madeline Carbonell tripled and Ashtyn George doubled. Daisy Howes singled twice and Emalyn Ballew, Ellie Outson and Jocelyn Vantrease once each.

Ryan Roofing 16, Seven Cedars Butcher Block 9

Ellie Ryan singled three times, Paislee Wilson twice and Lakyhia Lattimore once as all three doubled for Ryan Roofing. Teegan Hinesley, Emma Satterfield, Ryman Tomlinson and Ariana Walker each singled three times; Paisley Tomlinson twice and Lainey Caven and Summer Harris once apiece.

6-UNDER

Permobil 9, Rackley Roofing 4

Arya Oliver homered twice for Permobil while Lakelyn Thompson tripled, doubled and singled. August Wilson singled as she and Ellee Mathis doubled. Harley Hinson had three singles, Mary Byrd and Zara Wiser two each and Oaklyn Christenbury one.

Annabelle Appelhans and Scarlett Beaty doubled and singled for Rackley. Hadley Davis and Jemma Hearn each had two singles and Holland Chandler, Shaohannah Heath, Campbell Lanning and Brooklyn Roberts one apiece.

Mortgage Investors Group 8, Seven Cedars Butcher Block 3

Emma Belcher and Ophelia Bible homered and singled for Mortgage Investors. Eloise Oxley doubled twice and Parker Bryan and Callie Cannon once each. Reagan Linam, Jolie Patton, Amelia Plotts and Ellie German singled.

McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited each singled three times; Charlotte Freese, Rory Hull and Cross Mitchell twice apiece and Elizabeth Harlan and Makaleigh O'Neal once each for Seven Cedars.

Richard Whitener 5, Ligon & Bobo 2

Payton Hackett, Kimber Haskin and Larkin Mofield each singled three times; Calissa Perkins, Alice Rickard and Clara Smith twice apiece and Corleigh Conrad, Harper Lawless, Lennox Pinelli and Kennedy Ward once each for Richard Whitener.