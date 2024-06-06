LYBS softball results

Jun. 5—Softball results from last Friday's Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played at Baird Park:

14-UNDERAustermiller Roofing 13, Wahlnut Works 2

Jocelyn Moreno homered for Austermiller. Lillian B. Goad and Aisha Thompson singled as they and Kendra Yost tripled while Madelyn Patton doubled and singled. Kynsley Pearson singled twice and Adrienne Gilley once.

Bates Ford 13, PJ's 7

Kathleen Chilelli, Payton Dahlen, Addison Whitlock and Aubrie Wright singled for Bates.

TDS Windows 7, BASE Cleaning 3

Marty-Kate Taylor singled twice and Harper Hall once as both doubled for TDS. Aubrey N. Smith singled three times and Bailey Crowe and Olivia Irvin once each. Taylor struck out eight batters.

Brelyn Christenbury and Madelyn Liddle tripled for BASE while Emmy Bibbings singled.

The regular season was scheduled to end Monday night with the tournament getting under way last night.