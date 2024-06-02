LYBS softball results

Jun. 1—Softball results from this week's Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played at Baird Park:

THURSDAY

14-UNDER

Bates Ford, Wahlnut 9

Kathleen Chilelli homered and tripled for Bates while Addison Whitlock drove in five runs on two triples. Aubrey L. Smith and Kaytlin-Sue Williams doubled as they, Oakley Appelhans, Payton Dahlen and Brooklyn Dahlen singled.

TDS Windows 8, Austermiller Roofing 3

Harper Hall had three singles, Mary-Kate Taylor two and Bailey Crowe, Olivia Irvin, Alice Pierce and Aubrey N. Smith one each for TDS. Taylor struck out eight batters.

Aisha Thompson tripled, Gracie Patton doubled and Kynsley Pearson singled for Austermiller.

TUESDAY

14-UNDER

BASE Cleaning 15, Bates Ford 4

Brelyn Christenbury drove in six BASE runs on a homer and double. Emmy Bibbings singled twice and Alaysia Bennett, Sadie Davis, Raegan Downs and Jaidyn Griffith once each.

Addison Whitlock singled as she and Payton Dahlen doubled for Bates. Kathleen Chilelli, Ashlynn Harris, Aubrey L. Smith, Brooklyn Dahlen and Tori (no last name given) singled.

Austermiller Roofing 10, PJ's HVAC 3

Gracie Patton homered and singled for Austermiller while Aisha Thompson doubled.

Destiny Draper homered for PJ's and struck out five batters.

TDS Windows 5, Wahlnut Woods 4

Bailey Crowe singled in the game-winning run as she, Alice Pierce and Mary-Kate Taylor each had two singles for TDS. Harper Hall, Olivia Irvin and Aubrey N. Smith also singled.