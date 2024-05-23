LYBS softball results

May 22—Results from last Saturday's softball fun day in the Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played at Baird Park:

14-UNDER

BASE Cleaning 9, Wahlnut Woods 6

Brelyn Christenbury drove in four BASE runs on a homer and double while Madelyn Liddle also doubled. Emmy Bibbings and Ava Ford each doubled twice and Madison Evans, Jaidyn Griffith and Addi Nunley once apiece.

TDS Windows 5, Austermiller Roofing 4

Aubrey N. Smith doubled twice for TDS. Harper Hall and Mary-Kate Taylor each singled twice and Mercedeez Marsh once. Taylor struck out 13 batters.

Adrienne Gilley and Kendra Yost singled for Austermiller.

Wahlnut Woods 10, Bates Ford 9

Addison Whitlock doubled twice for Bates. Oakley Appelhans and Kathleen Chilelli singled as they and Kaytlin-Sue Williams doubled. Ellison Smith singled twice and Ashlynn Harris and Berkleigh Rhodes once each.

BASE Cleaning 8, PJ's HVAC 7

Madelyn Liddle tripled for BASE. Jaidyn Griffith doubled as she, Brelyn Christenbury and Sadie Davis singled.

Destiny Draper homered and singled for PJ's. Trinity Draper singled twice and Addison Perkins and Emmalei Polk once each.

TDS Windows 13, PJ's HVAC 4

Mary-Kate Taylor homered and singled for TDS while Aubrey N. Smith tripled. Mercedeez Marsh singled twice and Sophia Gaines, Harper Hall and Olivia Irvin once each. Taylor struck out eight batters.

Scarlett Biddle, Destiny Draper, Addison Perkins and Emmalei Polk singled for PJ's.

Austermiller Roofing 12, Bates Ford 0

Jocelyn Moreno doubled and singled for Austermiller. Madelyn Patton, Aisha Thompson and Gracie Patton each singled twice and Adrienne Gilley, Lilly B. Goad, Hadley Hubbard and Kendra Yost once apiece.

Aubrey L. Smith singled for Bates.

10-UNDER

Kiwanis 9, Wilson Bank & Trust 6

Rylee Dillion, Amaria Dobson, Norah Dunlap, Jaylee Pennington and Ralyn Robgers each singled twice and Kynlee Hammond, Sophia Tippett and Audrey Wiley once apiece for Kiwanis.

Addie Theiring singled twice for Wilson Bank.

Auroluxe 10, Wilson Bank & Trust 9

Mariah Logue doubled as she, Nevaeh Hughes, Asiyah Rhodes and Addie Theiring singled for Wilson Bank.

C&C Lawrence 10, Kiwanis 4

Rylee Dillion, Amaria Dobson, Norah Dunlap, Sophia Tippett, Maggie Whitnel and Audrey Wiley singled for Kiwanis.

8-UNDER

Dick's Sporting Goods 14, Ryan Roofing 8

Randaalyn Chandler and Presley Hackett each singled twice and doubled for Dick's. Aislyn Christenbury and Lola Trammel singled four times each, Julia Thompson three; Mireya Garcia, Addie Stafford, Raelyn Steele and Peyton Hackett twice apiece and Adeline Good once.

Ellie Ryan singled twice and Ryman Tomlinson once as both doubled for Ryan. Emma Satterfield singled three times; Lainey Caven, Teegan Hinesley, Lakyhia Lattimore and Paislee Wilson twice each and Ariana Walker once.

Lebanon Monument 9, J Davidson Builders 7

Ansley Goolsby, Abigail Kriner, Rayleigh Petty and Shania Smith each singled twice and Lindsey Harvey, Dylan Lalka, Evelyn Liddle, Kinley Lyles, Emrie Blake Thompson and Krissiana Thompson once apiece for J Davidson.

Southeast Impressions 5, Archadeck 2

Lily Anderson and Ja'Nea doubled and singled for SEI. Madeline Carbonell singled twice and Mya Dillard once.

Braelyn McLin tripled three times for Archadeck while Camyron Cooper doubled twice and singled. Mattie Earps singled twice and Elliot Brown once as they and Brielle Moler doubled. Savannah Henderson and Michelle Vera each singled twice and Sara Hyde once.

J Davidson Builders 11, Butcher Block 10

Krissiana Thompson tripled and doubled for J Davidson while Ansley Goolsby doubled twice. Dylan Lalka singled twice and doubled. Lindsey Harvey, Emrie Blake Thompson and Shania Smith each singled three times, Abigail Kriner and Evelyn Liddle twice apiece and Kinsey Lyles and Rayleigh Petty once apiece.

6-UNDER

Richard Whitener 8, Seven Cedars Butcher Block 6

Calissa Perkins and Alice Rickard singled as they, Kimber Haskin and Kennedy Ward doubled for Richard Whitener. Larkin Mofield, Lennox Pinelli and Clara Smith each singled twice and Payton Hackett and Harper Lawless once apiece.

Charlotte Freese,Elizabeth Harlan, Charlie Hartsfield, Cross Mitchell, Makaleigh O'Neal, McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited each singled twice and Rowan George and Rory Hull once apiece for Seven Cedars.

Mortgage Investors Group 15, Wesley Works 1

Parker Bryan doubled and Ophelia Bible singled twice as both tripled for Mortgage Investors. Ellie Eierman doubled twice and Emma Belcher and Amelia Plotts once each as all three singled. Reagan Linam and Eloise Oxley each singled three times and Callie Cannon, Tiegan Kaiser and Nalahni Vantrease twice apiece.

Paisley Turnage singled twice and Liza Jane Flatt, Amina Frey, Emma Hochberg, Lula Jackson, Willow Neal, Raelynn Smohterman and Ja'Nea Wilford once apiece for Wesley.

Ligon & Bobo 4, Permobil 2

Mary Byrd and Lakelyn Thompson singled as they and Bryleigh-Kae Maleby doubled for Permobil. Ellee Mathis and Arya Oliver each singled twice and Oaklyn Christenbury, Jocelyn Sorrell and August Wilson once apiece.

The Learning Zone 3, Richard Whitener 2

Lennox Pinelli and Alice Rickard each singled twice and Kimber Haskin, Larkin Mofield, Calissa Perkins, Clara Smith and Kennedy Ward once apiece for Richard Whitener.

FRIDAY

Makeup games from May 6:

14-UNDER

Austermiller Roofing 13, Bates Ford 3

Lily B. Goad and Kynsley Pearson each singled twice and Hadley Hubbard once for Austermiller.

Kathleen Chelelli homered for Bates while Addison Whitlock, Aubrey Smith and Ellison Smith singled.

BASE Cleaning 12, Wahlnut Woods 3

Addi Nunley homered as she and Janea Pettit doub led for BASE while Brelyn Christenbury had three doubles. Emmy Bibbings, Raegan Downs and Madison Evans each singled twice and Sadie Davis, Ava Ford, Jaidyn Griffith and Madelyn Liddle once apiece.

TDS Windows 9, PJ's HVAC 0

Aubrey N. Smith homered and drove in four runs for TDS. Harper Hall doubled as she, Sophia Gaines and Olivia Irvin singled. Mary-Kate Taylor struck out six.

Wilson Bank & Trust 10, Aroluxe 7

Kiwanis 11, C&C Lawrence 1

Amaria Dobson, Jaylee Pennington, Sophia Tippett and Audrey Wiley singled for Kiwanis.

THURSDAY 14-UNDER

Austermiller Roofing 15, PJ's HVAC 2

Aisha Thompson tripled and doubled for Austermiller.

Destiny Draper and Addison Perkins singled for PJ's.

BASE Cleaning 16, Bates Ford 1

Brelyn Christenbury and Addi Nunley singled for BASE.

TDS Windows 9, Wahlnut Wood 1

Harper Hall and Alice Pierce homered and singled for TDS while Aubrey N. Smith tripled. Olivia Irvin and Mary-Kate Taylor each singled twice and Sophia Gaines, Adollynne Lalka-Hill, Mercedeez Marsh and Avery Smallwood once apiece. Taylor struck out nine batters.

10-UNDER

Jeff Gannon State Farm 6, Kiwanis 1

Amaria Dobson, Norah Dunlap, Jaylee Pennington and Sophia Tippett singled for Kiwanis.