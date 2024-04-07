LYBS softball results

Apr. 6—Results from Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball league softball games played Thursday night at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Southeast Impressions 9 Ryan Roofing 8

Madeline Carbonell doubled twice and singled for SEI while Emalyn Ballew and Pasleigh Taylor Pace doubled. Lily Anderson singled three times; Mya Dillard, Ashtyn George, Ellie Outson and Jocelyn Vantrease twice each and Daisy Howes and Bentley Vantrease once apiece.

Emma Satterfield singled twice and Ryman Tomlinson and Paislee Wilson once each as they, Summer Harris, Lakyhia Lattimore and Ariana Walker doubled for Ryan Roofing.

Teegan Hinesley singled three times and Lainey Caven, Ellie Ryan and Paisley Tomlinson twice apiece.

Dick's Sporting Goods 10 Archadeck 5

Raelyn Hammrich doubled and singled and Lola Trammel singled twice as both homered for Dick's. Mireya Garcia singled as she and Raelyn Steele doubled. Addie Stafford singled three times, Aislyn Christenbury and Presley Hackett twice each and Adeline Good and Julia Thompson once apiece.

Camyron Cooper and Mattie Earps tripled for Archadeck. Elliot Brown singled as she, Sadie Bryan and Michelle Vera doubled. Brielle Moler singled twice and Savannah Henderson, Sara Hyde and Braelyn McLin once each.

J Davidson Builders 7 Adam Wright Design 6

Emrie Blake Thompson doubled twice for J Davidson while Rayleigh Petty doubled and singled. Dylan Lalka, Evelyon Liddle, Kinley Lyles and Shania Smith doubled while Halstyn Andrews singled.

Vivian Logue singled twice and homered for Adam Wright. Harper Rendell and Sadie Wahl each singled three times, Bella Norris twice and Ansleigh Bell, Liyah Gaines, Taylor Hunter, Ella Miller, Kynslee Primm and Nyla Reynolds once apiece.

6-UNDER

Mortgage Investors Group 3 Permobil 0

Ophelia Bible singled as she and Tiegan Kaiser doubled for Mortgage Investors. Emma Belcher and Jolie Patton each singled twice and Parker Bryan, Reagan Linam, Eloise Oxley and Preslee Prall once apiece.

Arya Oliver singled three times, Oaklyn Christenbury and Ellee Mathis twice each and Mary Byrd, Harley Hinson and Lakelyn Thompson once apiece for Permobil.

Wesley Works 4, Ligon & Bobo 0

Liza Flatt, Josie Hobdy and Addison Miller each singled three times; Lula Jackson, Louella LaFevers and Paisley Turnage twice apiece and Raelynn Smotherman and Ja'Nea Wilford once each for Wesley Works.

Richard Whitener 6, Rackley Roofing 3

Payton Hackett hit two doubles and Larkin Mofield one for Richard Whitener. Kimber Haskin, Calissa Perkins, Lennox Pinelli and Clara Smith each singled twice and Corleigh Conrad once.

Lennox Henson doubled and singled for Rackley. Annabelle Appelhans, Scarlett Beaty, Campbell Lanning and Brooklyn Roberts each singled twice and Londyn McCathern once.