LYBS softball results

May 1—Softball results from last Saturday's Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played last Saturday at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Lebanon Monument 12, J Davidson Builders 4

Finley Jernigan tripled twice and doubled for Lebanon Monument. Charlie White singled as she and Paisley Mixon doubled. Finley Illobre singled three times; Mackenzie Foster, Shelby Greer and Kimberlyn Majors twice each and Ashlyn Fox and Bailey-Grace Maleby once apiece.

Dick's Sporting Goods 13, Ryan Roofing 10

Randaalynn Chandler homered for Dick's while Presley Hackett and Julia Thompson each doubled twice and singled. Lola Trammel singled twice and Adeline Good once as both doubled. Aislyn Christenbury singled three times, Raelynn Hammrich and Raelyn Steele twice apiece and Mireya Garcia and Addie Stafford once each.

Paislee Wilson doubled twice and singled for Ryan. Teegan Hinesley, Ellie Ryan, Emma Satterfield and Ariana Walker each singled three times, Lakyhia Lattimore and Paisley Tomlinson twice apiece and Lainey Caven and Ryman Tomlinson once each.

Butcher Block 8, Adam Wright Design 6

Sadie Wahl singled twice and homered for Adam Wright while Elle Miller doubled twice. Ansleigh Bell singled as she and Harper Rendell doubled. Taylor Hunter, Vivian Logue and Bella Norris also singled.

6-UNDER

Wesley Works 9, Mortgage Investors 1

Emma Hochberg and Louella LaFevers each singled three times; Addison Miller, Paisley Turnage and Ja'Nea Wilford twice apiece and Liza Flatt, Josie Hobdy, Lula Jackson, Willow Neal and Raelynn Smotherman once each for Wesley.

Seven Cedars Butcher Block 5, Richard Whitener 4

Elizabeth Harlan, Cross MItchell and Saylor Whited each singled three times; Charlotte Freese, Charlie Hartsfield and McKynlee Stephens twice apiece and Rory Hull and Makaleigh O'Neal once each for Seven Cedars.

Clara Smith singled twice and Kimber Haskin, Harper Lawless and Lennox Pinelli once each as they doubled for Richard Whitener. Corleigh Conrad, Calissa Perkins and Alice Rickard each singled twice and Caroline Chidester, Payton Hackett and Kennedy Ward once apiece.

Rackley Roofing 7, Learning Zone 3

Ella Bass, Nora Sanders and Emmarie Willis each had three hits, Ivy Conrad two and Camilla Brown one for Learning Zone.