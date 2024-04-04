LYBS softball debuts 2024 season under new banner

Apr. 3—The league formerly known as the Lebanon Girls Softball Association formally began play under the new Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball banner Monday night at Baird Park. Results from opening night:

8-UNDER

Dick's Sporting Goods 10, Southeast Impressions 0

Lola Trammel tripled and singled and Raelynn Hammrich doubled as both homered for Dick's. Julia Thompson tripled as she and Presley Hackett doubled and singled. Addie Stafford singled twice and Aislyn Christenbury and Mireya Garcia once apiece.

Ashtyn George and Bentley Vantrease singled for SEI.

Archadeck 14, Ryan Roofing 10

Mattie Earps homered twice and singled for Archadeck. Sadie Bryan tripled as she and Braelyn Mclin homered and singled. Brielle Moler tripled twice and doubled while Savannah Henderson tripled and singled. Camyron Cooper doubled and singled. Elliot Brown singled three times and Sara Hyde and Michelle Vera twice each.

Lebanon Monument 10, Seven Cedars Butcher Block 8U 1

Finley Illobre homered and singled for Lebanon Monument. Charlie White doubled twice and singled while Finley Jernigan singled twice and doubled. Ashlyn Fox singled three times and Ryan Deffendall twice.

6-UNDER

Learning Zone 5, Seven Cedars Butcher Block 6U 1

Mya Beadle and Ivy Conrad each singled three times, Nora Sandes and Emmarie Willis twice apiece and Ella Bass and Camilla Brown once each for Learning Zone.

Charlotte Freese doubled for Butcher Block. Elizabeth Harlan had an RBI as she, Charlie Hartsfield, Rory Hull, Cross Mitchell, McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited singled.

Mortgage Investors Group 4, Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 0

Zoey Martel, Brenleigh Mcguffie, Evelyn Stewart and Emery Grace Whited singled for Ligon & Bobo.

Permobil 9, Wesley Works 3

Liza Flattdoubled and singled for Wesley Works. Josie Hobdy singled twice and Lula Jackson Louella LaFevers, Willow Neal and Raelynn Smotherman once each.