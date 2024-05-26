LYBS 6U, 8U ends regular seasons

May 25—Results of season-ending 8-under and 6-under softball Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball games played Tuesday at Baird Park:

8-UNDER

Archadeck 13, Dick's Sporting Goods 7

Mattie Earps doubled as she and Camyron Cooper homered and singled for Archadeck. Braelyn Hill and Michelle Vera singled as they and Sara Hyde doubled. Elliot Brown, Sadie Bryan, Camille Kegley and Ellison Miller each singled twice and Brielle Moler once. Aislyn Christenbury doubled and singled for Dick's. Raelynn Hammrich and Lola Trammel each singled twice and Mireya Garcia, Adeline Good, Presley Hackett, Addie Stafford and Raelyn Steele once apiece.

Adam Wright Design 11, J Davidson Builders 9

Evelyn Liddle singled twice and tripled for J Davidson. Halstyn Andrews and Emrie Blake Thompson singled as they, Lindsey Harvey, Krissiana Thompson and Brooklyn Roberts doubled. Scarlett Beaty singled.

6-UNDER

Rackley 12, Seven Cedars Butcher Blocks 5

Charlotte Freese, Cross Mitchell and Makaleigh O'Neal each singled three times, Elizabeth Harlan twice and Raelyn Geisenhoffer, Saylor Whited and Emma Harlan once apiece.

Mortgage Investors Group 14, Permobil 4

Ophelia Bible and Eloise Oxley tripled and doubled for Mortgage Investors while Emma Belcher, Parker Bryan and Ellie Biermann doubled and singled. Nalahni Vantrease doubled twice and Reagan Linam, Jolie Patton and Amelia Plotts once each. Callie Cannon and Tiegan Kaiser singled.

Harley Hinson doubled and singled for Permobil. Mary Byrd, Bryleigh-Kae Maleby, Ellee Mathis, Arya Oliver and Elizabeth Norman each singled twice and Oaklyn Christenbury and Lakeln Thompson once apiece.

Final standings

6-UNDERAbbott Division

Mortgage Investors Group|8-2

Permobil|6-4

Wesley Works|5-5

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home|1-9

Osterman Division

Richard Whitener|7-3

Rackley Roofing|5-4-1

Seven Cedars Butcher Block|4-5-1

Learning Zone|3-7

8-UNDER

Abbott Division

Archadeck|9-3

Dick's Sporting Goods|8-2

Ryan Roofing|5-5

Southeast Impressions|1-9

Osterman Division

Lebanon Monument|8-2

J Davidson Builders|505

Adam Wright Design|3-7

Seven Cedars Butcher Block|2-8

The season-ending tournaments for both age groups will begin June 4

Monday 14-UNDER

Wahlnut Woods 10, PJ's HVAC 7

Trinity Draper tripled and Destiny Draper doubled and singled as both homered for PJ's. Kimi Erickson singled twice.

TDS Windows 9, Bates Ford 1

Aubrey N.Sith tripled and singled, driving in three runs, for TDS. Alice Pierce and Av09ery Smallwood each singled twice and Sophia Gaines, Harper Hall, Olivia Irvin, Adollynne Lalka-Hill and Mary-Kate Taylor once apiece. Taylor struck out six batters. Addison Whitlock singled twice and Kathleen Chilelli, Kaytlin-Sue Williams and Ellison Smith once each for Bates.

Austermiller Roofing 6, BASE Cleaning 4

Aisha Thompson and Kendra Yost doubled and singled for Austermiller. Gracie (no last name given) singled twice and Hadley Hubbard once.Emmy Bibbings doubled for BASE. Madelyn Liddle singled twice and Brelyn Christenbury, Sadie Davis, Addie Nunley and Janea Pettit once each.

10-UNDER

Price Point 9, Kiwanis 5

Rylee Dillion and Jaylee Pennington singled for Kiwanis.