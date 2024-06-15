Álvaro Morata rivals Cristiano Ronaldo after EURO 2024 opener 🥈

Spain have enjoyed a quick-fire start to their EURO 2024 campaign against Croatia.





Early goals from Álvaro Morata and Fabián Ruiz handed Luis de la Fuente's side a comfortable lead.

The Atlético de Madrid marksman's effort that opened the scoring also took his tally at the last three Euros to seven goals.

To put that feat into context, only Portugal's evergreen captain Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed more in the same period.

Álvaro Morata has scored 7 goals at the last 3 Euros.



Only this player has more (8): pic.twitter.com/idWE8QuPHJ — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) June 15, 2024

Morata is also closing in on La Roja legend Cesc Fàbregas' return of eight goal involvements at the Euros.

7 - Only Cesc Fàbregas (8 - 3 goals, 5 assists) has been involved in more #EUROs goals for #Spain 🇪🇸 than Álvaro Morata (7 - 7 goals, the same as Fernando Torres and David Silva). Reference.#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/dfGTdjuai3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 15, 2024

Overall, he now sits third in the European Championship's all-time list for goals, behind Michel Platini and Ronaldo.

Maybe the striker's days of being his country's fall guy have finally come to an end.