Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2024 class

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many were gathered at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania for the 40th annual Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.

12 inductees were enshrined, Raghib “Rocket” Ismail and his brother, Qadry Ismail, Sara Silvetti and Jayson Terdiman, Amanda Faust, Sam Hyder, Fritz Bleich, Frank Baur, Sean Robbins, Ed Zawatski, Taylor Lillian Dean, and Ray Yakovonis.

A few other were honorees at the ceremony including former WBRE sports anchor and current CBS Sports anchor Adam Zucker

