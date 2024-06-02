Luzerne County Sober Softball Tournament

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From the pool to the baseball diamond. A half dozen teams slugged it out at Kirby Park for the Inaugural Sober Softball Tournament.

Luzerne County Treatment Court Alumni Association hosted the competition.

Players from local halfway houses and the Wilkes-Barre Police Department took the field to show that recovery and fun are possible.

The treatment court’s alumni association recently paired with the Luzerne Foundation to create a fund aimed at helping those in recovery.

SHINE Science Olympiad kicks off at Wilkes University

“It’s really keeping that camaraderie that team they know they can always come back to us if they need us god forbid they do ever relapse,” Jessica Miraglia an alumni of the Luzerne County Treatment Court Program and coordinator for the alumni association.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to help expunge past offenses for those who complete the program and sponsor more events like the Sober Softball Tournament.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.