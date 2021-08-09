Luxury home on Lake Carolina lists for $2.5 million. Take a look inside

For anyone with $2.473 million to spare, this single-family house on the lake recently hit the market. This 51 Shoreline Drive home is located on Lake Carolina, about half an hour northeast of downtown Columbia.

The 8,121-square-foot property has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths. The master bedroom is located on the main floor, and a curved Brazilian cherry hardwood staircase leads to four more bedrooms upstairs. All but one of the bedrooms have a private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Master bedroom residents can enjoy a dual-mode shower, a soaking Jacuzzi tub and even a towel warmer for good measure. Throughout the home, occupants can make use of a gas fireplace, exercise room, media room and bonus/recreation room.

Homeowners can also use an intercom system in case they lose track of their family in this massive home, or just to give them a heads up that dinner will be ready in five minutes.

The property includes a Jacuzzi pool.

Outside, there’s another fireplace, a Jacuzzi pool with a waterfall and a private dock to access the lake.

Interested? The waterfront property is listed by Denise England of Coldwell Banker Realty.