Luxury golf course backed by Justin Timberlake coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A luxury golf course backed by Tennessee native and superstar Justin Timberlake is set to open in the Bellshire area later this year.

According to 8AM Golf, the Bounty Club will be an “exclusive 18-hole golf course developed by 8AM Golf in collaboration with Justin Timberlake.”

The property is located off Briley Parkway at the Whites Creek exit and is set to include 363 acres of land with a King-Collins golf course and a Pfeffer Torode clubhouse.

More than a year ago, King-Collins reported the collaboration on social media:

Tad & I are thrilled to announce our next project, Bounty Club @bountyclubgolf, in Nashville, TN. A little over a year ago, we saw the property for the first time, and we were immediately enamored with its potential. Blessed with centuries old dry & wet creeks and gently rolling terrain, it’s nearly impossible to believe that this seemingly remote site is only thirteen (13) minutes from downtown Nashville! Working with @8amgolf has been a dream, and we’ve enjoyed refining and tweaking the routing over the last fourteen months. The golf course takes full advantage of the natural terrain and opens and finishes with a dramatic flourish where the visible downtown Nashville skyline reminds you just how rare this opportunity is. Construction is slated to start this spring & and daily queries about the status of the project from our all-star cast of shapers & finishers lets us know that we’re all chomping at the bit to get rolling. King-Collins

According to its website, “despite its secluded location, the course offers stunning and unobstructed views of Nashville’s iconic skyline from four elevated vantage points, providing a unique and unmatched golfing experience for its highly curated membership.”

The course is set to open in fall 2024.

