Luxemburg-Casco football can't keep pace with Lodi, falls in WIAA Division 4 state title game

MADISON – There was no fourth-quarter comeback this time for the Luxemburg-Casco football team.

Lodi made certain of it.

The Spartans’ memorable ride through the WIAA Division 4 playoffs ended one win short of a championship in a 38-14 loss to the Blue Devils on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Lodi (14-0) captured the program’s second state title and the first since 2017.

L-C allowed 14 or fewer points eight times this season and had permitted more than 30 only once when it allowed 31 to Kewaunee in Week 2.

But the Blue Devils were relentless.

They put up 488 yards of total offense, which was in the neighborhood of the D4 title game record of 524 set by Westby in 1986.

They scored touchdowns on their first four drives and five of their first six.

They put up the most points against a Spartans squad since L-C allowed 41 to Wrightstown in October 2020.

“Yeah, they were a good team,” L-C senior quarterback-defensive back Max Ronsman said. “We may not have come out the way we wanted to come out. They were a good team, and they had good running backs, receivers and a good quarterback.”

Lodi leads wire-to-wire against L-C

The Blue Devils set the tone on the first play of the game and never let up behind a dominating performance from senior Mason Lane, who showed exactly why he was a first-team all-state selection at quarterback by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Lane threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Groskopf to put the Blue Devils up 7-0 just 11 seconds in, a lead they never would relinquish.

“It takes away all the nerves,” said Lane, who has an offer from NCAA Division I University of St. Thomas in Minnesota along with a few DII offers. “I mean, our offense is rolling and that was a huge play right away to start the game.

“I told my teammates as soon as you walk in, you soak it in for 30 seconds and get rid of it because it’s just another football game.”

Lodi had 317 yards in the first 24 minutes. It passed for 186, rushed for 131 and averaged 9.3 yards per play.

Lane was at the center of it all.

He intercepted a pass on defense to end L-C’s first possession, and then led Lodi on a 13-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard TD run from Lane to put Lodi up 14-0 in the final minutes of the opening quarter.

The Spartans didn’t go away.

Luxemburg-Casco's Ryland Day (62) and Myles Jandrin (77) embrace following the team’s loss against Lodi in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

They showed it wasn’t their style while making late comebacks against Two Rivers in the quarterfinals and Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the semifinals.

L-C (12-2) cut its deficit in half on a 2-yard TD run from Andrew Klass that started an offensive shootout the final 7 minutes of the first half.

Lodi responded with a 19-yard TD pass from Lane to Greg Sargent, only for Klass to get L-C back to within 21-14 after taking a snap out of the Wildcat and going 58 yards for a score when Ronsman went to the sideline for one play with an injury.

The problem for L-C is a defense that had been strong for almost the entire season couldn’t stop Lodi.

The Blue Devils scored one more time before half on a perfect screen pass from Lane to Brady Puls, who used several blockers in front of him to find his way to the end zone.

Spartans shut out for the final 24 minutes

The second half started off almost exactly the way the first half did, and it all but put the game way.

The Spartans were forced to punt on the opening possession of the third quarter — a potential TD catch was dropped on the drive — and the Blue Devils responded again.

It took 12 seconds this time after running back Kylar Clemens broke through for a 74-yard TD run, outracing L-C defenders to put Lodi up 35-14 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils had only three possessions in the second half thanks to an impressive drive that capped the scoring.

Lodi took over at its own 34 with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter and went 60 yards on 17 plays to take 10:45 off the clock before Jacobo Castillo Rosales booted a 23-yard field goal with 5:50 left.

“Definitely not the outcome we wanted, but I’m not going to stop believing in these guys and having faith,” L-C coach Neil Seering said. “We fought the good fight. We finished the race. We kept fighting until the end. I’m proud of this whole team.

“Lodi is a great team. They were the best team tonight, and that’s what they deserved. But these guys made history. I wouldn’t want to coach anybody else. Everything we deserve and get is because of these kids.”

Lodi sent longtime coach Dave Puls out in style in his final game before retirement.

Lane completed 11 of 16 passes for 220 yards and three TDs, rushed for 100 yards and a score and had five tackles on defense.

Clemens rushed for a game-high 147 yards for a Blue Devils squad that finished with 268 on the ground while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

“It’s awesome,” Lane said. “I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time. There are 24 seniors in our class. It’s amazing. We are brothers inside and outside of football.”

Luxemburg-Casco proud of accomplishments

The Spartans were hoping to add a 27th overall team state title to the school’s trophy case.

L-C has won 13 championships in wrestling, five in girls cross-country, three each in girls basketball and volleyball and two in softball.

Of course, a silver ball isn’t too shabby.

Luxemburg-Casco's Max Ronsman (6) lifts the runner-up trophy following the team’s loss against Lodi on Thursday in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“It was a cool feeling coming out of the tunnel,” said Ronsman, who threw for 163 yards and rushed for 31. “Just taking it all in.”

The Spartans must replace 15 seniors next season, including the North Eastern Conference player of the year (Ronsman), the co-offensive lineman of the year (Ryland Day) and the co-defensive back of the year (Trace Schoenebeck).

But the group helped the program finally break through to the biggest stage of high school football in the state, and it should only help moving forward.

“We always talk about not just meeting the standard, but exceeding the standard,” Seering said. “It’s not easy getting back here. Lodi has been here a few times.

“It’s going to be a lot of work. But through these guys, what they laid for the foundation, that goes back four years ago what we started. They laid the foundation, and I hope the young kids in our community can see the success that they brought and what we can continue to do, hopefully, moving forward.”

