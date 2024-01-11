Luverne closes on an 11-0 run to beat Worthington in girls basketball

Jan. 10—WORTHINGTON — It was a strong effort from the Worthington High School girls basketball team Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough in the end.

The Trojans matched up against Big South Conference rival Luverne in a close, even matchup. A late run from Luverne was the difference, as the Cardinals defeated the Trojans 60-51.

With the loss, Worthington's record drops to 2-8 overall on the season, while Luverne's record improves to 4-7.

The Cardinals opened the game scoring the first five points before leading 8-4 in the early minutes. After that, the Trojans quickly asserted themselves with a 7-0 run to take their first lead at 11-8. Over the next few minutes, it would either be a tie game or Worthington would hold a slim lead.

With around six minutes left in the half, Luverne regained the lead at 18-17. Nearly a couple minutes later, Worthington grabbed the lead back and the half continued to be a back-and-forth battle. With just under two minutes left, the Cardinals led 24-23 before the Trojans went on a run to steal momentum before halftime. They did it through forcing turnovers, getting fast-break points and drawing fouls.

Worthington's 7-0 run started with two free throws from Newyouman Gora before a steal from Regan Schaefer that led to a Grace Barber layup to quickly put the Trojans up three. On the next possession, Gora got another steal and ran the floor for an and-one layup. She converted the 3-point play right before halftime and Worthington led 30-23 at the break.

Luverne started out the second half hot, going on an 11-3 run to take a 35-33 lead, its first since midway through the first half. The Trojans would eventually get the lead back at 38-37 on a steal and breakaway layup from Phamananewyou Gora. From there, the game became a back-and-forth battle until late in the second half.

With around nine minutes left, the Trojans went on a run reminiscent of the one they made at the end of the first half. This one included five-straight points from Madison Beckmann to put the Trojans up 49-43 with just under eight minutes left. While the Trojans again looked to be in control, the Cardinals again came back, hitting two-straight shots from behind the arc to tie the game with four minutes left.

With Worthington leading 51-49 with three minutes to go, Luverne's Tori Serie hit a three to put Luverne back up by a point. That started an 11-0 run in the game's final two minutes to pull away from Worthington and seal the victory.

New Gora led Worthington with 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half, Beckmann added 13 points and Pham Gora added 11 points.

Luverne's leading scorer was Kiesli Smith with 26 points and Sarah Stegenga added 17 points on five 3-pointers, two of which came during the team's late-game run.

The Trojans' next game will be another Big South Conference matchup Friday against a tough New Ulm team. The Eagles are 11-2 so far this season. Luverne will host St. James on Friday.

Luverne 24 36 — 60

Worthington 30 21 — 51