Yves Bissouma sent off - Luton vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Luton Town host Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as the Premier League new boys face a tough test against Ange-ball and unbeaten Spurs.

The Hatters will be very disappointed with their home defeat against Burnley in midweek, as they couldn't back up a fine away win at Everton (their first-ever PL victory) with a positive result against the Clarets. Rob Edwards has still done a fine job and out of all of the newly-promoted teams, Luton look the best equipped to scrap for survival this season.

Talking of fine jobs, that is exactly what Ange Postecoglou has done at Tottenham. Yes, they had a stroke of luck against Liverpool last time out but they're unbeaten through seven games and have a great opportunity to continue their positive momentum heading into the international break. Having a full week to prepare for this game, just like the last two weeks, is proving very valuable for Postecoglou and Spurs' attacking quartet of Son, Kulusevski, Richarlison and Maddison are pretty tough to stop.

How to watch Luton Town vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET (Saturday, Oct. 7)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch on NBCSports.com

Red card for Tottenham right on half time

Two yellow cards in less than 10 minutes for Yves Bissouma and he is sent off. After being booked for dragging back Ogbene to start a Luton attack, right on half time he goes down with a dive and is given a second yellow for simulation. Crazy for Bissouma and now Spurs are down a man for the second half. Ange Postecoglou can't believe it. Somehow it is Luton 0-0 Tottenham at half time as Spurs didn't take all of the big chances they had and now they're down a man. Is this Luton Town's big chance? It sure feels like it.

Tottenham are down to 10 men against Luton Town after Yves Bissouma received his second yellow card for diving.



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/cihUQ8hL6O — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 7, 2023

No goal but Luton are making this tough for Spurs

Chaos from a free kick. Luton have the ball in the back of the net but the ref blew for a foul on Romero. Adebayo pushed Romero to the ground quite clearly, then his looping shot hit the post and Lockyer nodded home. No goal, but Luton are making this very difficult for Tottenham.

Luton have improved massively

After that early Spurs onslaught, Luton have recovered and are creating chances with the Hatters having plenty of joy down their left. That said, Kaminski is forced into a good stop to deny Kulusevski. Lovely driving run from Sarr in midfield to set up the chance. Tottenham still pushing hard for the opener but Luton have improved.

Tottenham should be 1-0 up early on

Inside the first two minutes, a great ball from the right from Dejan Kulusevski finds Richarlison at the back post but he somehow flicks the ball wide. He looked like he didn't expect the ball to get all the way to him. Bright start from Spurs and moments later Richarlison is played clean through but Kaminski does well to save his shot down low. Still inside the first 10 minutes and Pedro Porro is now clean through but he slots wide. How are Tottenham not at least two goals ahead!?

Luton lineup

Burke, Andersen and Adebayo are in for Luton, while Ross Barkley is fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Your lunchtime Hatters. pic.twitter.com/CgIFtcVzXr — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 7, 2023

Tottenham lineup

Spurs are unchanged with Bryan Gil and Gio Lo Celso returning to fitness and on the bench.

Focus on Luton Town

Luton were undone by a moment of magic from Burnley's Jacob Brunn Larsen on Tuesday but they dominated the second half and showed all of the grit which got them their big win away at Everton. Their squad is small but the Hatters are making a real fight of this and they are starting to believe they belong in the big time. Watch out for some inventive set-piece routines as Carlton Morris and Tom Lockyer were on target from those situations last week at Goodison, while Luton are not scared to throw in plenty of crosses to the box and will put Spurs' center backs under immense pressure. In injury news Amari'i Bell is out with a hamstring issue, while Albert Sambi Lokonga remains out, as does Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark. Ross Barkley is back fit.

Focus on Tottenham

They are a swashbuckling side to watch and right now there always seems to be drama surrounding this Spurs team. And usually they come out on top, late on. Postecoglou has a young, spirited side totally committed to his tactics and there's a real belief in what they're doing on the ball and the risks they're taking. Son has stepped in admirably as the skipper, while Maddison is creating so many chances ahead of the solid midfield duo of Bissouma and Sarr. This will be a totally different test to their recent big games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, so let's see if Spurs can take their chances early and save themselves any late drama. Spurs are without Manor Solomon (knee) as he joins Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur on the sidelines. Brennan Johnson is still battling back from a thigh injury and won't be ready.