Luton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Hojlund nets twice in first seven minutes

Manchester United visit Luton Town and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their resurgent form and continue a top-four push.

United have won three in a row in the Premier League, including an impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend, and could close the gap on Tottenham to three points following their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

But, apart from suffering a setback against Sheffield United last time out, Luton have performed well at home this season and Rob Edwards’s side pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

United will know that they have to keep their winning run going if they are to push for the Champions League places over the second half of the season.

Follow live updates from Luton vs Manchester United in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips on the match here.

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League Updates

Luton host Manchester United in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

United have won three in a row in the Premier League to close in on top-four places

Luton looking to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat to Sheffield United

14’ GOAL! Morris pulls one back with brave header to beat Onana (LUT 1-2 MUN)

7’ GOAL! Hojlund turns in second to make it eight in eight for United (LUT 0-2 MUN)

1 GOAL! Rasmus Hojlund scores inside a minute to continue hot-streak (LUT 0-1 MUN)

Luton forced into late change as top-scorer Adebayo injured in warm-up

Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Chong, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris; Woodrow

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Luton Town FC 1 - 2 Manchester United FC

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:55 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: Doughty is afforded space to whip in a delivery from the left but a leaping Morris can’t direct his header on target.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: Barkley’s free-kick is flicked on by Osho but nobody can get onto it at the far post as it drifts out for a goal-kick.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:51 , Ben Fleming

20 mins: Shaw joins Woodrow in the book shortly afterwards as he brings down Ogbene as he looked to get round the United full-back.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:49 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: A needless yellow card for Woodrow as he doesn’t retreat to allow United to take a free-kick quickly.

GOAL! Luton 1-2 Manchester United (Morris, 14 mins)

16:45 , Ben Fleming

The home side have one back!

A huge goal for Luton as Morris reacts well to Chong’s deflected strike, nipping behind Dalot to head past Onana and into the net.

A chaotic start to this encounter but the hosts are right back in this now.

Luton 0-2 Manchester United

16:44 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: Garnacho is popping up everywhere in these opening stages as another effort from the Argentine is held well by Kaminski.

Luton 0-2 Manchester United

16:43 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: The home side starting to grow into this encounter now as Ogbene gets forward well of the right flank. The chance just escapes him but it’s better from Luton.

Luton 0-2 Manchester United

16:41 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: WIDE! This could get ugly for Luton if they don’t get a handle on this game. Rashford cuts the home side open and surges forward unapposed to the edge of the box.

His eventual effort has the beating of Kaminski but drifts just wide of the right post.

GOAL! Luton 0-2 Manchester United (Hojlund, 7 mins)

16:38 , Ben Fleming

A nightmare start for Luton. A corner is half cleared as far as Garnacho who tries his luck from the edge of the box. The Argentine’s strike is heading wide of the goal but takes a huge deflection off Hojlund before trickling into the far corner.

The Danish striker opened up his body and may well have meant that but, regardless, it’s a quickfire double for him and United who are in total control.

Luton 0-1 Manchester United

16:36 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: United continue to pile forward as they look for another early strike. Garnacho feeds Rashford on the edge of the box and his deflected effort almost catches out Kaminski who has to make a smart reflex save to divert it away from goal.

Luton 0-1 Manchester United

16:35 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: That’s six in six now for Hojlund, who becomes the youngest ever player to achieve that feat in the Premier League.

GOAL! Luton 0-1 Manchester United (Hojlund, 1 min)

16:32 , Ben Fleming

United lead after 37 seconds!

Well, that was quick. Hojlund’s remarkable scoring run continues as the United forward takes advantage of a misplaced pass from Bell to burst through on goal.

The Dane makes no mistake, rounding Kaminski before slotting into the empty net. The perfect start for the visitors.

(Action Images via Reuters)

KICK-OFF! Luton 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

1 min: The home side get us underway in the first half.

Kick-off coming up

16:24 , Ben Fleming

Just over five minutes to go until kick-off then and the atmosphere is bouncing here at Kenilworth Road.

What has the next 90 minutes got in store for us? Let’s find out...

Favourable record for the Red Devils

16:20 , Ben Fleming

Kenilworth Road may be a hostile atmosphere for travelling teams but United are blessed with a supreme record at the stadium and against Luton. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Luton in all competitions (W10 D2), since a 2-1 loss at Kenilworth Road in March 1987.

Erik ten Hag has also won all nine of his Premier League games against newly promoted clubs. The only two managers to win their first 10 games against promoted clubs in the competition are José Mourinho (first 15) and Roberto Mancini (first 12).

Will both records be extended today?

Late change for Luton

16:15 , Ben Fleming

The home side have been forced into a late switch after Adebayo pulled up in the warm-up. Woodrow will replace him up front, starting his first game in the Premier League this season.

We have a change to our starting line-up, as Elijah Adebayo has picked up a knock and has been replaced by Cauley Woodrow.



Dan Potts has taken Woodrow's place on the bench. pic.twitter.com/ge7QCqekEw — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

Hojlund’s hot streak

16:15 , Ben Fleming

After a slow start in a United shirt, the youngster has enjoyed a remarkable purple patch in front of goal with goals in each of his last five matches.

A goal in this game would see him become the youngest ever player to score in six in a row, with Joe Willock the current youngest (21 years, 272 days).

(Getty Images)

The stage is set

16:10 , Ben Fleming

Around twenty minutes to go until kick-off here at Kenilworth Road. The pitch is looking pristine.

(Getty Images)

Tom Lockyer: ‘My heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds - I literally died’

16:05 , Ben Fleming

Luton captain Tom Lockyer said he “literally died” after his heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds during his harrowing on-pitch cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old Welshman, speaking at length for the first time since he collapsed in the 59th minute of the Hatters’ abandoned Premier League game against Bournemouth on December 16, admitted it is “out of his hands” if he will ever play again.

Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator after he was hospitalised for five days.

Reliving the incident which rocked the football world, Lockyer, who also suffered a collapse during May’s Championship play-off victory against Coventry, told Sky Sports: “It was just a normal day, and that was the most worrying thing because I felt completely fine.

“I have been looking for answers since but I have not been able to find any because it was just another day at the office.

“I was running towards the halfway line and I went really light headed. I thought I’d be ok in a second but I wasn’t. I woke up and the paramedics were there. I knew instantly it was different to my collapse in May. Last time it felt like I woke up from a dream, and this time I woke up from nothingness.”

Tom Lockyer: ‘My heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds - I literally died’

Rob Edwards: ‘Our long-term aim is to mix it with those big teams'

15:59 , Ben Fleming

Luton fans may be looking over their heads at the relegation zone but manager Rob Edwards is only looking up. A big win against Brighton and an impressive draw against Newcastle showed that the Hatters can trouble the best sides in the league and that is where Edwards wants his side to be sooner rather than later.

“Our long-term aim, as stupid as this may sound, is to try and be mixing it with those big teams,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“I think we’ve done well in certain areas but we know we’ve got to keep improving and working hard as well to keep the backdoor shut. If we play well then hopefully we can knock them off their rhythm and not allow them to play the game they want.

“If they are allowed to play the game they want, they will be too good for us. We’ve got to make sure we are at it and we compete.”

Ten Hag - United ‘back in the race’ for top four

15:52 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not think a six-match unbeaten run means their season has turned a corner but he believes they are “back in the race” for the top four.

Having won just twice in nine matches and lost five in December, United have now won five and drawn one of their last six.

Last weekend’s victory at Aston Villa was important as it kept them within six points of fourth-placed Tottenham and with games to come against Luton, Fulham, Everton, Sheffield United and Brentford – notwithstanding the Manchester derby in that sequence – maintaining that sort of form will push them closer to Champions League qualification.

“First of all I think it is too quick to say we turned a corner. We are not there yet. We are still not in a position,” said Ten Hag.

“We are back in the race but we are not in the position we want to be because this club definitely wants to be a minimum of top four so we have to catch up. But I think we are now in a good direction.”

Read more of the Dutchman’s thoughts below:

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are heading ‘in a good direction’

Manchester United set new timeline to bring in director of football

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Off the pitch, it’s been another busy week at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looking to continue their overhaul of the senior management team by luring Dan Ashworth from Newcastle.

Manchester United are willing to wait for a year for Ashworth to start as their director of football and will not pay Newcastle £10m to ensure he can begin straight away.

United are preparing an official approach for Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director, and are also interested in appointing Jason Wilcox – currently Southampton’s director of football – to assist him.

But while Newcastle could put Ashworth on gardening leave or demand a huge sum to release him straight away, United will not be held to ransom.

Read more details from Richard Jolly below:

Manchester United set new timeline to bring in director of football

Man United team news

15:40 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, names an unchanged lineup from the side that beat Aston Villa last Sunday. That means Shaw has been passed fit after coming off at half-time last week, while matchwinner McTominay remains on the bench with Mainoo and Casemiro preferred in central midfield.

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Lindelof, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Forson, McTominay, Antony.

Luton team news

15:36 , Ben Fleming

Just the two changes for Luton as former United players Chong and Mengi come into the starting XI.

Burke and Clark make way, with Ogbene potentially pushing further forward to play alongside Morris and Adebayo in the front three.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Chong, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris; Adebayo.

Subs: Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson.

The teams are in!

15:31 , Ben Fleming

Your Super Sunday Hatters 🫡 pic.twitter.com/d6KvN4vdQK — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣



The Reds are unchanged from last weekend's win at Villa, with @LukeShaw23 passed fit to start 👊#MUFC || #LUTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2024

Team news incoming

15:28 , Ben Fleming

We should be expecting team news any moment now - will there be any surprises in store?

Last time out for Luton

15:25 , Ben Fleming

For Luton, meanwhile, last week saw Rob Edwards’ team come out on the losing side of a relegation six-pointer against Sheffield United. T

The Hatters are still out of the relegation zone but were undone by the Blades, in part due to a lacklustre first half in which Cameron Archer and James McAtee – from the penalty spot – scored to open a two-goal gap.

They rallied after the break, halving the deficit with a penalty of their own from Carlton Morris.

Yet in pushing for an equaliser they were left exposed on the break, and on just such an attack Vinicius Souza rattled one past Thomas Kaminski to seal a first win on the road for Chris Wilder’s side and shine a glimmer of hope over their survival bid.

Sheffield United close gap at the bottom with victory at in-form Luton

Last time out for Manchester United

15:15 , Ben Fleming

United come into this fixture buoyed off the back of their dramatic 2-1 win against Aston Villa last Sunday.

From what seemed the wreckage of a wretched season, Erik ten Hag’s team are on a charge towards the Champions League places. Their longest winning run of the campaign brought their best result; a second late winner against Aston Villa in seven weeks meant the gap between them, which could have swelled to 11 points, has instead been sliced to five. Lose and United’s hopes of overhauling Unai Emery’s team would have been unrealistic at best. Victory gave them the momentum while Villa have three straight home defeats.

Here’s a recap of their victory:

Scott McTominay delivers crucial victory for Manchester United’s maligned heroes

Luton vs Manchester United betting tips

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Luton will be striving to get back to winning ways in the Premier League but will be tested by an improving Manchester United at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Hatters suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Sheffield United last time out, preventing them from opening a four-point cushion to 18th place Everton.

After crushing Brighton 4-0 in their last home outing, Rob Edwards’ men were off the pace against the Blades and paid the price.

United have found a rhythm since the winter break, winning three straight Premier League games to move into contention for a top-four berth following their victory over Aston Villa.

United are odds-on to win at Kenilworth Road with football betting sites and the hosts are at top price of 13/4 to return to form. Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Luton vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

How Manchester United could line up

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Manchester United team news

14:52 , Ben Fleming

For the visitors, meanwhile, left-back Luke Shaw remains a doubt after being withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa.

“Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution, it was the right direction. We work until Sunday,” said Ten Hag in his pre-match press conference.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unavailable after picking up an injury in training while Mason Mount and Malacia are still continuing their respective rehabilitations.

“Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week. Mason and Tyrell will take some more weeks,” Ten Hag added.

How Luton could line up

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo.

Luton team News

14:42 , Ben Fleming

Former Manchester United duo Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong could well be in line to start against their former side today. Both were fit enough to make the bench against Sheffield United.

“Teden’s fully fit and available,” Luton boss Rob Edwards said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “He’s been brilliant for us this year. For a younger player to step up, come away from home, out of his comfort zone, and perform at the highest level as he has is astounding.”

On Chong, Edwards said: “He’s been really effective coming on, especially when there’s more space and we’re a transitional threat.

“He also gives us a bit of balance with a left-footer on that side and he’s certainly pushing for a start. He’s shown many strengths in many areas and he’s somebody who trains full throttle every single day.”

Elswehere, Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and club captain Tom Lockyer remain out.

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Luton vs Manchester United?

Luton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 18 February at Kenilworth Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Luton vs Man Utd on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Good afternoon

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United visit Luton Town and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their resurgent form and continue a top-four push.

United have won three in a row in the Premier League, including an impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend, and could close the gap on Tottenham to three points following their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

But, apart from suffering a setback against Sheffield United last time out, Luton have performed well at home this season and Rob Edwards’s side pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

United will know that they have to keep their winning run going if they are to push for the Champions League places over the second half of the season.

Follow live updates from Luton vs Manchester United in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips on the match here.