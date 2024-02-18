Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Rasmus Hojlund double

Rasmus Hojlund’s early double earned Manchester United their fourth win Premier League in a row but a resilient Luton Town made it an awkward afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s team at Kenilworth Road.

With Harry Styles watching on, Hojlund continued his fine form with two goals inside the first seven minutes, including a composed finish after just 35 seconds to give United the lead.

But Luton responded when Carlton Morris committed to a brave header to pull one back, and United were unable to kill off the hosts in the second half, with Alejandro Garnacho wasting the best of the opportunities.

It meant United had to hang on to see out the win, with Ross Barkley hitting the bar in stoppage time, but the victory closes the gap on the Premier League’s top four as Ten Hag’s side managed to build on their resurgent form.

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League Updates

Luton host Manchester United in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

39’ RED CARD? Casemiro escapes second yellow after foul on Morris (LUT 1-2 MUN)

14’ GOAL! Morris pulls one back with brave header to beat Onana (LUT 1-2 MUN)

7’ GOAL! Hojlund turns in second to make it eight in eight for United (LUT 0-2 MUN)

1 GOAL! Rasmus Hojlund scores inside a minute to continue hot-streak (LUT 0-1 MUN)

Luton forced into late change as top-scorer Adebayo injured in warm-up

Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Chong, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris; Woodrow

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Luton Town FC 1 - 2 Manchester United FC

FULL-TIME: Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:26 , Ben Fleming

United cling on for a vital three points!

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:26 , Ben Fleming

90+4 mins: OFF THE BAR! The delivery from the corner is finally on the money from Berry and Barkley goes agonisingly close to a late equaliser as his header flicks off the bar.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:23 , Ben Fleming

90+2 mins: Another late corner for Luton but the quality of delivery lets them down again. United break up the other end but Garnacho’s low ball - looking for McTominay is cleared behind.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:21 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: Another late corner for Luton is cleared away well by United as we head into four minutes of added time.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:20 , Ben Fleming

88 mins: CHANCE! A let-off for Kaminski, who has been impressive in this second half, as he gifts the ball to Fernandes. The Portuguese international steers his effort just wide, though.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:16 , Ben Fleming

86 mins: Ogbene off balance as he fires one over from the left side of the box. United turn to their bench again as Amrabat comes on for Hojlund.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:15 , Ben Fleming

84 mins: Townsend’s strike is deflected behind for another Luton corner. Berry sends in the cross but Evans nods it clear.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:13 , Ben Fleming

82 mins: A late challenge from Lindelof earns him a yellow card as Luton make a switch. Doughty has worked hard down the left flank but makes way for Berry in the closing stages.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:09 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: Another big chance for United, now, on the break as Garnacho cuts it back to Hojlund but Kaminski stands his ground superbly to deny the Dane his hat-trick.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:08 , Ben Fleming

77 mins: Doughty’s cross isn’t fully cleared by United and the follow-up ball into the box falls graciously at the feet of Osho. He’s just yards from goal but is effort is just blocked. A big chance, there, for the hosts.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:07 , Ben Fleming

75 mins: Mainoo late into the challenge on Clark and that’s a free-kick in a promising position for Luton.

A yellow card, too, for the United midfielder.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:03 , Ben Fleming

72 mins: Fernandes’ corner has too much on it and evades Varane’s leap at the back post.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

18:02 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: Straight into the action and straight into the referee’s book for Townsend after a foul on Rashford.

Fernandes lines the free-kick up but Kaminski is wise to it before Garnacho’s follow-up effort deflects wide for a corner.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:59 , Ben Fleming

68 mins: A double change for Luton follows that chance as Townsend and Clark replace Woodrow and Chong.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:59 , Ben Fleming

67 mins: Another golden opportunity for United! Garnacho bursts through on goal on the break but he gives Kaminski a chance to recover after rounding the keeper and the hosts survive.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:57 , Ben Fleming

66 mins: Another Luton corner as Doughty’s cross is deflected behind. The Luton wing-back delivers the cross which Evans clears away as far as Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland tries his luck but it’s straight down the throat of Onana.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:53 , Ben Fleming

62 mins: Fernandes a fizzes a corner delivery to an unmarked Garnacho on the edge of the box. The Argentine fires through a crowded box but Kaminski makes the stop low down to his right.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:52 , Ben Fleming

60 mins: CLOSE! Kaminski is caught in no man’s land and Fernandes rounds him with ease. It looks like a simple tap-in but it’s a superb sliding block from Lokonga who continued to track back and keeps his side in the game as a result.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:48 , Ben Fleming

57 mins: SAVE! A strong hand from Kaminski to deny Rashford’s fiercly struck effort from the edge of the box.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:46 , Ben Fleming

55 mins: A great tackle from Osho wins the ball high up the pitch for the hosts. Doughty is free once again down the left but nobody in a Luton shirt is able to get on the end of his pacey delivery across the face of goal.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:43 , Ben Fleming

52 mins: Chong heads over the bar but the offside flag goes up shortly afterwards.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:40 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: CHANCE! A great ball from Onana picks out Dalot who makes a superb run across the Luton defensive line. The full-back almost rounds Kaminski but the Luton keeper grabs a hold of the ball at the final moment.

Up the other end, Barkley sees his deflected effort land straight in the gloves of Onana.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:39 , Ben Fleming

48 mins: Hojlund lays it back to Fernandes on the edge of the area but the midfielder’s strike is blocked by McTominay inside the area.

KICK-OFF! Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:36 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: A double change for United at the break as McTominay and Evans come on for Casemiro and Maguire.

The visitors get us back underway now in the second half.

HALF-TIME: Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:30 , Ben Fleming

United were disappointing after going two goals up but there record when leading at half-time is historically very impressive. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 142 Premier League matches when leading at half-time dating back to September 2014.

Luton, meanwhile, haven’t won a game this season in which they’ve trailed at half-time.

HALF-TIME: Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:26 , Ben Fleming

Three goals in that opening half - two from Hojlund and one from Luton captain Morris. Here’s a look at them.

HALF-TIME: Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:24 , Ben Fleming

Finely poised at the break

HALF-TIME: Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:21 , Ben Fleming

A tale of two halves in the opening 45 minutes. It was United who flew out of the traps with two early Hojlund goals but since then it’s been all Luton.

The home side pulled one back through Morris and had great chances to level the game up against Ten Hag’s side who are fortunate to still have 11 men on the pitch after Casemiro’s rash challenge on Morris near the end of the half.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:19 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: Should be level! Another great chance for Luton as Doughty comes off his left flank superbly. His right-footed strike has the beating of Onana but drifts just wide.

Now there’s a change for United. Shaw was passed fit to start this game but makes way before the break. Lindelof replaces him.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:16 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: There will be four minutes of added time to end this first half.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:15 , Ben Fleming

44 mins: Doughty lines up the effort on the edge of the box but his effort comes back off the wall.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:14 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: After such a fast start United are all over the pace now. Barkley surges forward on the break and feeds Morris. The striker skips past Maguire but is brought down by the centre-back who is shown a yellow card.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:11 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: Casemiro is one lucky boy. It’s a late challenge on Morris from the Brazilian who has already been booked.

Referee David Coote blows for the free-kick but opts against showing the midfielder a second yellow. The home fans are not happy with that decision.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:08 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: WIDE! Oh so close to a second for Morris as his shot drifts wide from the edge of the box. How the hosts would love an equaliser before the break.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:05 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: Casemiro is the latest to be shown a yellow after he checks the surging run of Bell.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:02 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Sloppy from United as the ball is gifted to Barkley in the final third. He slides through Woodrow but the former Fulham man sees his effort deflected behind for a corner.

Osho heads over from the set piece.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:00 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Since that Morris goal in the 14th minute, United have failed to register a shot on target. A really impressive fightback from the home side.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

17:00 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: A great chance for United on the break as Fernandes surges through the middle of the pitch but it’s an uncharacteristically poor pass from the captain which sends Garnacho way wider than he would have liked.

Luton get back well and the attack breaks down.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:58 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: Another Doughty cross - this time from a free-kick - is cleared away by the United defence.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:55 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: Doughty is afforded space to whip in a delivery from the left but a leaping Morris can’t direct his header on target.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: Barkley’s free-kick is flicked on by Osho but nobody can get onto it at the far post as it drifts out for a goal-kick.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:51 , Ben Fleming

20 mins: Shaw joins Woodrow in the book shortly afterwards as he brings down Ogbene as he looked to get round the United full-back.

Luton 1-2 Manchester United

16:49 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: A needless yellow card for Woodrow as he doesn’t retreat to allow United to take a free-kick quickly.

GOAL! Luton 1-2 Manchester United (Morris, 14 mins)

16:45 , Ben Fleming

The home side have one back!

A huge goal for Luton as Morris reacts well to Chong’s deflected strike, nipping behind Dalot to head past Onana and into the net.

A chaotic start to this encounter but the hosts are right back in this now.

Luton 0-2 Manchester United

16:44 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: Garnacho is popping up everywhere in these opening stages as another effort from the Argentine is held well by Kaminski.

Luton 0-2 Manchester United

16:43 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: The home side starting to grow into this encounter now as Ogbene gets forward well of the right flank. The chance just escapes him but it’s better from Luton.

Luton 0-2 Manchester United

16:41 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: WIDE! This could get ugly for Luton if they don’t get a handle on this game. Rashford cuts the home side open and surges forward unapposed to the edge of the box.

His eventual effort has the beating of Kaminski but drifts just wide of the right post.

GOAL! Luton 0-2 Manchester United (Hojlund, 7 mins)

16:38 , Ben Fleming

A nightmare start for Luton. A corner is half cleared as far as Garnacho who tries his luck from the edge of the box. The Argentine’s strike is heading wide of the goal but takes a huge deflection off Hojlund before trickling into the far corner.

The Danish striker opened up his body and may well have meant that but, regardless, it’s a quickfire double for him and United who are in total control.

Luton 0-1 Manchester United

16:36 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: United continue to pile forward as they look for another early strike. Garnacho feeds Rashford on the edge of the box and his deflected effort almost catches out Kaminski who has to make a smart reflex save to divert it away from goal.

Luton 0-1 Manchester United

16:35 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: That’s six in six now for Hojlund, who becomes the youngest ever player to achieve that feat in the Premier League.

GOAL! Luton 0-1 Manchester United (Hojlund, 1 min)

16:32 , Ben Fleming

United lead after 37 seconds!

Well, that was quick. Hojlund’s remarkable scoring run continues as the United forward takes advantage of a misplaced pass from Bell to burst through on goal.

The Dane makes no mistake, rounding Kaminski before slotting into the empty net. The perfect start for the visitors.

KICK-OFF! Luton 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

1 min: The home side get us underway in the first half.

Kick-off coming up

16:24 , Ben Fleming

Just over five minutes to go until kick-off then and the atmosphere is bouncing here at Kenilworth Road.

What has the next 90 minutes got in store for us? Let’s find out...

Favourable record for the Red Devils

16:20 , Ben Fleming

Kenilworth Road may be a hostile atmosphere for travelling teams but United are blessed with a supreme record at the stadium and against Luton. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Luton in all competitions (W10 D2), since a 2-1 loss at Kenilworth Road in March 1987.

Erik ten Hag has also won all nine of his Premier League games against newly promoted clubs. The only two managers to win their first 10 games against promoted clubs in the competition are José Mourinho (first 15) and Roberto Mancini (first 12).

Will both records be extended today?

Late change for Luton

16:15 , Ben Fleming

The home side have been forced into a late switch after Adebayo pulled up in the warm-up. Woodrow will replace him up front, starting his first game in the Premier League this season.

We have a change to our starting line-up, as Elijah Adebayo has picked up a knock and has been replaced by Cauley Woodrow.



Dan Potts has taken Woodrow's place on the bench. pic.twitter.com/ge7QCqekEw — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

Hojlund’s hot streak

16:15 , Ben Fleming

After a slow start in a United shirt, the youngster has enjoyed a remarkable purple patch in front of goal with goals in each of his last five matches.

A goal in this game would see him become the youngest ever player to score in six in a row, with Joe Willock the current youngest (21 years, 272 days).

The stage is set

16:10 , Ben Fleming

Around twenty minutes to go until kick-off here at Kenilworth Road. The pitch is looking pristine.

Tom Lockyer: ‘My heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds - I literally died’

16:05 , Ben Fleming

Luton captain Tom Lockyer said he “literally died” after his heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds during his harrowing on-pitch cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old Welshman, speaking at length for the first time since he collapsed in the 59th minute of the Hatters’ abandoned Premier League game against Bournemouth on December 16, admitted it is “out of his hands” if he will ever play again.

Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator after he was hospitalised for five days.

Reliving the incident which rocked the football world, Lockyer, who also suffered a collapse during May’s Championship play-off victory against Coventry, told Sky Sports: “It was just a normal day, and that was the most worrying thing because I felt completely fine.

“I have been looking for answers since but I have not been able to find any because it was just another day at the office.

“I was running towards the halfway line and I went really light headed. I thought I’d be ok in a second but I wasn’t. I woke up and the paramedics were there. I knew instantly it was different to my collapse in May. Last time it felt like I woke up from a dream, and this time I woke up from nothingness.”

Tom Lockyer: ‘My heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds - I literally died’

Rob Edwards: ‘Our long-term aim is to mix it with those big teams'

15:59 , Ben Fleming

Luton fans may be looking over their heads at the relegation zone but manager Rob Edwards is only looking up. A big win against Brighton and an impressive draw against Newcastle showed that the Hatters can trouble the best sides in the league and that is where Edwards wants his side to be sooner rather than later.

“Our long-term aim, as stupid as this may sound, is to try and be mixing it with those big teams,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“I think we’ve done well in certain areas but we know we’ve got to keep improving and working hard as well to keep the backdoor shut. If we play well then hopefully we can knock them off their rhythm and not allow them to play the game they want.

“If they are allowed to play the game they want, they will be too good for us. We’ve got to make sure we are at it and we compete.”

Ten Hag - United ‘back in the race’ for top four

15:52 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not think a six-match unbeaten run means their season has turned a corner but he believes they are “back in the race” for the top four.

Having won just twice in nine matches and lost five in December, United have now won five and drawn one of their last six.

Last weekend’s victory at Aston Villa was important as it kept them within six points of fourth-placed Tottenham and with games to come against Luton, Fulham, Everton, Sheffield United and Brentford – notwithstanding the Manchester derby in that sequence – maintaining that sort of form will push them closer to Champions League qualification.

“First of all I think it is too quick to say we turned a corner. We are not there yet. We are still not in a position,” said Ten Hag.

“We are back in the race but we are not in the position we want to be because this club definitely wants to be a minimum of top four so we have to catch up. But I think we are now in a good direction.”

Read more of the Dutchman’s thoughts below:

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are heading ‘in a good direction’

Manchester United set new timeline to bring in director of football

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Off the pitch, it’s been another busy week at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looking to continue their overhaul of the senior management team by luring Dan Ashworth from Newcastle.

Manchester United are willing to wait for a year for Ashworth to start as their director of football and will not pay Newcastle £10m to ensure he can begin straight away.

United are preparing an official approach for Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director, and are also interested in appointing Jason Wilcox – currently Southampton’s director of football – to assist him.

But while Newcastle could put Ashworth on gardening leave or demand a huge sum to release him straight away, United will not be held to ransom.

Read more details from Richard Jolly below:

Manchester United set new timeline to bring in director of football

Man United team news

15:40 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, names an unchanged lineup from the side that beat Aston Villa last Sunday. That means Shaw has been passed fit after coming off at half-time last week, while matchwinner McTominay remains on the bench with Mainoo and Casemiro preferred in central midfield.

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Lindelof, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Forson, McTominay, Antony.

Luton team news

15:36 , Ben Fleming

Just the two changes for Luton as former United players Chong and Mengi come into the starting XI.

Burke and Clark make way, with Ogbene potentially pushing further forward to play alongside Morris and Adebayo in the front three.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Chong, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris; Adebayo.

Subs: Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson.

The teams are in!

15:31 , Ben Fleming

Your Super Sunday Hatters 🫡 pic.twitter.com/d6KvN4vdQK — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣



The Reds are unchanged from last weekend's win at Villa, with @LukeShaw23 passed fit to start 👊#MUFC || #LUTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2024

Team news incoming

15:28 , Ben Fleming

We should be expecting team news any moment now - will there be any surprises in store?

Last time out for Luton

15:25 , Ben Fleming

For Luton, meanwhile, last week saw Rob Edwards’ team come out on the losing side of a relegation six-pointer against Sheffield United. T

The Hatters are still out of the relegation zone but were undone by the Blades, in part due to a lacklustre first half in which Cameron Archer and James McAtee – from the penalty spot – scored to open a two-goal gap.

They rallied after the break, halving the deficit with a penalty of their own from Carlton Morris.

Yet in pushing for an equaliser they were left exposed on the break, and on just such an attack Vinicius Souza rattled one past Thomas Kaminski to seal a first win on the road for Chris Wilder’s side and shine a glimmer of hope over their survival bid.

Sheffield United close gap at the bottom with victory at in-form Luton

Last time out for Manchester United

15:15 , Ben Fleming

United come into this fixture buoyed off the back of their dramatic 2-1 win against Aston Villa last Sunday.

From what seemed the wreckage of a wretched season, Erik ten Hag’s team are on a charge towards the Champions League places. Their longest winning run of the campaign brought their best result; a second late winner against Aston Villa in seven weeks meant the gap between them, which could have swelled to 11 points, has instead been sliced to five. Lose and United’s hopes of overhauling Unai Emery’s team would have been unrealistic at best. Victory gave them the momentum while Villa have three straight home defeats.

Here’s a recap of their victory:

Scott McTominay delivers crucial victory for Manchester United’s maligned heroes

Luton vs Manchester United betting tips

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Luton will be striving to get back to winning ways in the Premier League but will be tested by an improving Manchester United at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Hatters suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Sheffield United last time out, preventing them from opening a four-point cushion to 18th place Everton.

After crushing Brighton 4-0 in their last home outing, Rob Edwards’ men were off the pace against the Blades and paid the price.

United have found a rhythm since the winter break, winning three straight Premier League games to move into contention for a top-four berth following their victory over Aston Villa.

United are odds-on to win at Kenilworth Road with football betting sites and the hosts are at top price of 13/4 to return to form. Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Luton vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

How Manchester United could line up

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Manchester United team news

14:52 , Ben Fleming

For the visitors, meanwhile, left-back Luke Shaw remains a doubt after being withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa.

“Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution, it was the right direction. We work until Sunday,” said Ten Hag in his pre-match press conference.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unavailable after picking up an injury in training while Mason Mount and Malacia are still continuing their respective rehabilitations.

“Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week. Mason and Tyrell will take some more weeks,” Ten Hag added.

How Luton could line up

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo.

Luton team News

14:42 , Ben Fleming

Former Manchester United duo Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong could well be in line to start against their former side today. Both were fit enough to make the bench against Sheffield United.

“Teden’s fully fit and available,” Luton boss Rob Edwards said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “He’s been brilliant for us this year. For a younger player to step up, come away from home, out of his comfort zone, and perform at the highest level as he has is astounding.”

On Chong, Edwards said: “He’s been really effective coming on, especially when there’s more space and we’re a transitional threat.

“He also gives us a bit of balance with a left-footer on that side and he’s certainly pushing for a start. He’s shown many strengths in many areas and he’s somebody who trains full throttle every single day.”

Elswehere, Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and club captain Tom Lockyer remain out.

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Luton vs Manchester United?

Luton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 18 February at Kenilworth Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Luton vs Man Utd on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Good afternoon

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United visit Luton Town and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their resurgent form and continue a top-four push.

United have won three in a row in the Premier League, including an impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend, and could close the gap on Tottenham to three points following their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

But, apart from suffering a setback against Sheffield United last time out, Luton have performed well at home this season and Rob Edwards’s side pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

United will know that they have to keep their winning run going if they are to push for the Champions League places over the second half of the season.

