Luton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

After Tottenham lost 2-1 to Wolves on Saturday, Manchester United will look to take advantage of that slip up in the race for the Champions League when they travel to Kenilworth Road. Erik ten Hag’s side have boosted their top-four hopes with three straight Premier League wins and can move to within five points of fourth-placed Aston Villa with a win.

United only beat Luton narrowly 1-0 at Old Trafford back in November and Rob Edwards’ side have made things difficult for some big teams on their own ground this season. But Luton come into the game off the back of a 3-1 home defeat to Sheffield United last weekend and they are only one point above the relegation zone, so this match could have big implications at both ends of the table.

With kick-off at 4.30pm GMT, follow all the action from Kenilworth Road with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Edwards hails Hojlund impact

Luton boss Rob Edwards has been full of praise for Rasmus Hojlund in the build-up to this match, believing the Man United striker is capable of causing his side plenty of problems.

“He’s come with a big price tag to a big club and it must be difficult, but I think he’s handled himself really well,” Edwards said.

“He’s performing well and getting the goals now so he’s going to be a tough one to keep quiet on Sunday.”

Welcome to the Man United revolution

His 25 per cent stake is not ratified yet, but the moves Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are making indicate his intention with Manchester United is for revolution rather than evolution, writes Pete Hall.

With the investment in United now approved by the Premier League and the FA — only final formalities will delay ratification into next week — Ratcliffe has been conducting an audit of the club, overseen by former head of British Cycling Sir Dave Brailsford, and he's already helped secure a major coup, with more to come.

Omar Berrada has been sensationally poached from rivals Manchester City to become the club's new CEO, with Newcastle's Dan Ashworth set to become United's new sporting director. All before Ratcliffe and Brailsford have even been given their own desk at the Carrington training base.

Read our full feature here!

Good news for Luton fans...

In the earlier Premier League kick-off this afternoon, Sheffield United are 2-0 down at half-time against Brighton, having had Mason Holgate sent-off.

Looks almost certain they will fall to yet another defeat - victory for Luton here would move them ten points clear of Sheffield United and Burnley.

Rasmus Hojlund could become just the fourth United player to score in six successive Premier League appearances today.

If he does that the £72m signing will emulate Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Eric Cantona.

Stats

- Luton's only victory in their past five Premier League games was by 4-0 at home against Brighton & Hove Albion (D2, L2).

- The only team they have failed to score against in 12 Premier League home games this season is Spurs.

- Manchester United are looking to win five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since January 2023.

- Scott McTominay's seven league goals this season have been worth 12 points, the most of any player in the division.

Head-to-head results

The two teams have only met twice this century, with the Red Devils unbeaten in 12 meetings dating back to 1987.

Luton wins: 4

Draws: 7

Man Utd wins: 30

Prediction

It would be a surprise not to see a United team in this kind of form go to Luton and drop points.

Man Utd to win 2-1.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United hope Luke Shaw will be fit after he was taken off at half-time against Aston Villa last weekend.

Erik ten Hag said Shaw’s withdrawal at Villa Park was precautionary, given his injury record this season.

“We are positive he can make it,” said Ten Hag on Friday. “So, he fell out [of the game], it was a precaution [to substitute him] and I think it was the right decision, especially when you, afterwards, win the game. “But we are working to Sunday.”

If Shaw is fit, United could name an unchanged team from the side which beat Villa 2-1.

Scott McTominay scored the late winner in that game but faces a tough task to dislodge the central midfield pairing of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, who have started the last four games together since Casemiro returned from injury.

Luton team news

Luton have no fresh injury concerns.

New signing Daiki Hashioka could be included for the first time.

Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and captain Tom Lockyer remain the only long-term absentees.

How to watch: Sky Sports

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Sheffield United’s game with Brighton earlier in the day.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Luton vs Manchester United!

After Tottenham slipped up against Wolves yesterday, Manchester United can take advantage to boost their Champions League hopes.

And it’s a big game for Luton in their battle to avoid relegation.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm GMT from Kenilworth Road. Stay with us!